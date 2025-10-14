KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 13, 2025)
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Asphalt Bitumen Trans October 10th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alliance Marine
MW-2 Istanbul-M Sugar PNSC October 7th, 2025
Bags
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Laussanne Coal GSA October 12th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT VT Queen Palm oil Alpine October 12th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Meghna Rice Crystal October 11th, 2025
Sun Sea Ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Milaha Qatar LNG GSA October 12th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Nora-III Container MSC PAK October 13th, 2025
AMI Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Asphalt Alliance Bitumen Trans Marine October 13th, 2025
Navios Verde Container O.N.E -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Navios Verde Container O.N.E October 13th, 2025
Sea Harvest Chemicals Alpine -do-
Kouros Leader Cement/Rice Bulk Shipp -do-
Maya Gas-1 LPG M International Waiting for Berths
Kaisa-1 LPG M International -do-
RC Aspelia Sugar Sea Trade Shipp -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
GFS Juno Container East Wind October 13th, 2025
Seaspan Santos Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments