KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 13, 2025)

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Asphalt Bitumen Trans October 10th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alliance Marine MW-2 Istanbul-M Sugar PNSC October 7th, 2025 Bags MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Laussanne Coal GSA October 12th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT VT Queen Palm oil Alpine October 12th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Meghna Rice Crystal October 11th, 2025 Sun Sea Ship ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Milaha Qatar LNG GSA October 12th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Nora-III Container MSC PAK October 13th, 2025 AMI Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Asphalt Alliance Bitumen Trans Marine October 13th, 2025 Navios Verde Container O.N.E -do- ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Navios Verde Container O.N.E October 13th, 2025 Sea Harvest Chemicals Alpine -do- Kouros Leader Cement/Rice Bulk Shipp -do- Maya Gas-1 LPG M International Waiting for Berths Kaisa-1 LPG M International -do- RC Aspelia Sugar Sea Trade Shipp -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= GFS Juno Container East Wind October 13th, 2025 Seaspan Santos Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

