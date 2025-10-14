BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
Markets Print 2025-10-14

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 13, 2025) 

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Asphalt        Bitumen        Trans      October 10th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  Alliance                      Marine
MW-2              Istanbul-M     Sugar          PNSC        October 7th, 2025
                                 Bags
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Laussanne      Coal           GSA        October 12th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               VT Queen       Palm oil       Alpine     October 12th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Meghna         Rice           Crystal    October 11th, 2025
                  Sun                           Sea Ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Milaha Qatar   LNG            GSA        October 12th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Nora-III      Container      MSC PAK                   October 13th, 2025
AMI               Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Asphalt Alliance  Bitumen        Trans Marine              October 13th, 2025
Navios Verde      Container      O.N.E                                   -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Navios Verde      Container      O.N.E                     October 13th, 2025
Sea Harvest       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Kouros Leader     Cement/Rice    Bulk Shipp                              -do-
Maya Gas-1        LPG            M International           Waiting for Berths
Kaisa-1           LPG            M International                         -do-
RC Aspelia        Sugar          Sea Trade Shipp                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
GFS Juno          Container      East Wind                 October 13th, 2025
Seaspan Santos    Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

