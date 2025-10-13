Pakistani-founded Metric secures $12m partnership with Nabta Health

Pakistani-founded AI fintech startup Metric signed a $12 million partnership with Nabta Health to “empower local clinic owners and medical staff in Middle East and Africa (MEA),” it was announced Monday.

According to a statement released by Metric, the partnership will allow the clinics to retain ownership and independence while gaining access to Nabta’s hybrid care model and corporate health integrations, as well as Metric’s financial intelligence.

Metric, founded by three Pakistanis, is an Abu Dhabi headquartered helping small and medium‑sized businesses with real‑time financial intelligence while Nabta is a women’s health company with the aim to provide affordable, accessible, and culturally intelligent care to uninsured and underinsured women across MEA.

Metric secures funding from Qatari VC fund, bringing seed round to $1.3m

“Metric’s mission is to empower enterprises across sectors in serving their audience better, and the health sector is definitely included,” Metric co-founder and CEO Meenah Tariq told Business Recorder.

“The partnership with Nabta will harness the power of Metric’s Chief Financial AI, optimizing their clinics to create even more value for their patients. We are super excited to see the impact we can create together,” she added.

The $12 million figure, she said, is the Annual Contract Value.

Meanwhile in its statement Metric said through the partnership “we’ll equip 1,000+ clinics over 5 years with the tools to operate more efficiently, transparently, and profitably, ensuring that care remains patient-centred and sustainable,” they announced.

“For communities across the Middle East and Africa, this means greater access to high-quality, capital-efficient healthcare delivered by trusted local providers,” the statement said.

By embedding financial transparency and operational excellence at the clinic level, we’re building the foundation for equitable, scalable health systems across the region, the statement added.

In a post on LinkedIn, Omar Parvez Khan, Metric’s co-founder and chief product officer, said the partnership is “a big step towards our mission to make business finance and data-driven decision making accessible to every business.”

Last month, Metric said it secured investment from Qatar’s A-typical Ventures, bringing its seed round to $1.3 million.

The funding round also includes participation from investors such as 500 Global, Hub71, i2i Ventures, Plus VC, Epic Angels, Oqal Angels, Accelerate Prosperity, as well as other strategic angel investors from the region.