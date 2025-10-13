BML 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
BOP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.74%)
DCL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.51%)
DGKC 233.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.92 (-4.85%)
FCCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.33%)
FFL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.61%)
GCIL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.99%)
HUBC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-3.4%)
KEL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
MLCF 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-4.76%)
NBP 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.94 (-3.9%)
PAEL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.59%)
PIAHCLA 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.65%)
PIBTL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.98%)
PPL 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.42%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.74%)
PTC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
SNGP 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-5.09%)
SSGC 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.51%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.14%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.3%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
TRG 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.4%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,443 Decreased By -4654.8 (-2.85%)
KSE30 48,740 Decreased By -1444.3 (-2.88%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pakistani-founded Metric secures $12m partnership with Nabta Health

  • Partnership will give clinics in Middle East and Africa access to Nabta’s hybrid care model and corporate health integrations as well as Metric’s financial intelligence
Saleha Riaz Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 09:08pm
Nabta health co-founder Sophie Smith with Metric’s Meenah Tariq
Nabta health co-founder Sophie Smith with Metric’s Meenah Tariq

Pakistani-founded AI fintech startup Metric signed a $12 million partnership with Nabta Health to “empower local clinic owners and medical staff in Middle East and Africa (MEA),” it was announced Monday.

According to a statement released by Metric, the partnership will allow the clinics to retain ownership and independence while gaining access to Nabta’s hybrid care model and corporate health integrations, as well as Metric’s financial intelligence.

Metric, founded by three Pakistanis, is an Abu Dhabi headquartered helping small and medium‑sized businesses with real‑time financial intelligence while Nabta is a women’s health company with the aim to provide affordable, accessible, and culturally intelligent care to uninsured and underinsured women across MEA.

Metric secures funding from Qatari VC fund, bringing seed round to $1.3m

“Metric’s mission is to empower enterprises across sectors in serving their audience better, and the health sector is definitely included,” Metric co-founder and CEO Meenah Tariq told Business Recorder.

“The partnership with Nabta will harness the power of Metric’s Chief Financial AI, optimizing their clinics to create even more value for their patients. We are super excited to see the impact we can create together,” she added.

The $12 million figure, she said, is the Annual Contract Value.

Meanwhile in its statement Metric said through the partnership “we’ll equip 1,000+ clinics over 5 years with the tools to operate more efficiently, transparently, and profitably, ensuring that care remains patient-centred and sustainable,” they announced.

“For communities across the Middle East and Africa, this means greater access to high-quality, capital-efficient healthcare delivered by trusted local providers,” the statement said.

By embedding financial transparency and operational excellence at the clinic level, we’re building the foundation for equitable, scalable health systems across the region, the statement added.

In a post on LinkedIn, Omar Parvez Khan, Metric’s co-founder and chief product officer, said the partnership is “a big step towards our mission to make business finance and data-driven decision making accessible to every business.”

Last month, Metric said it secured investment from Qatar’s A-typical Ventures, bringing its seed round to $1.3 million.

The funding round also includes participation from investors such as 500 Global, Hub71, i2i Ventures, Plus VC, Epic Angels, Oqal Angels, Accelerate Prosperity, as well as other strategic angel investors from the region.

Startups startups in Pakistan Pakistan’s startup metric startups businesses

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani-founded Metric secures $12m partnership with Nabta Health

Pak-Afghan tensions dent investor sentiments, KSE-100 sheds over 4,500 points

Aurangzeb discusses investment, development financing in Washington meetings

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

China, Russia say concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes

Madagascar’s president has left the country after Gen Z protests, officials say

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistani-founded Dubizzle Group announces Dubai IPO intention

Internet services likely to slow down on October 14: PTCL

No immediate relief for PTI as court delays decision on CM’s oath

AFP imposes lifetime ban on Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt

Read more stories