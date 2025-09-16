Pakistani-founded Metric secures funding from Qatari VC fund, bringing seed round to $1.3m

UAE-based fintech Metric, founded by three Pakistanis, has secured investment from Qatar’s A-typical Ventures, bringing its seed round to $1.3 million.

The funding round also includes participation from investors such as 500 Global, Hub71, i2i Ventures, Plus VC, Epic Angels, Oqal Angels, Accelerate Prosperity, as well as other strategic angel investors from the region.

Back in April Metric had announced a seven figure seed round to grow their offering across the Gulf region and Asia. At the time it had not revealed the exact amount.

Metric is an Abu Dhabi headquartered AI fintech startup helping small and medium‑sized businesses with real‑time financial intelligence.

Metric’s flagship product, Max, serves as a conversational “business co‑pilot,” delivering actionable insights by analyzing financial data and guiding users with data‑driven recommendations.

Max helps business owners understand spending patterns, forecast performance, and identify growth opportunities.

Founded in 2022 by Meenah Tariq, Omar Parvez Khan, and CTO Dr. Habiba, Metric’s platform, available in both English and Arabic, is used by over 130,000 businesses across 190 countries. Its AI marketplace also facilitates access to financial services such as financing options.

“Metric is solving one of the most urgent challenges for SMEs: turning complex financial data into clear, actionable insights,” said Alina Truhina, Managing Partner at A-typical Ventures.

“Their technology doesn’t just help businesses understand their numbers—it helps them accelerate their business growth.”

Aly El Shalakany, Venture Partner at A-typical Ventures said: “The funding will accelerate product development, broaden adoption of Max, and scale pilots offering integrated financing and banking services to small business owners across the GCC and beyond”.

A post by the Qatari VC fund further noted that “we’re investing in Metric because we believe Metric has the potential to become the go-to financial intelligence platform for SMEs across emerging markets.”

“With Max’s full launch and the embedded finance solution on the horizon, we anticipate significant value creation as they execute on their ambitious but achievable roadmap.”

The note also said that Metric is launching an Arabic version for the Saudi market in 2025, “tapping into one of the region’s most dynamic economies.”

“Their strategic partnerships with platforms like Shopify and Zoho provide proven distribution channels, while their multi-platform approach (web and Android) ensures broad accessibility.”

On a LinkedIn post, Tariq said “A‑typical Ventures is exactly the kind of partner we wanted: early‑stage experts in fintech & SME support, focused on emerging markets.”

“They bring the passion that has been fueling their mission to foster entrepreneurship globally,” she added.