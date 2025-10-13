BML 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
BOP 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
CPHL 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.7%)
DCL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
DGKC 236.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.83 (-3.59%)
FCCL 54.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.02%)
FFL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.97%)
GCIL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.35%)
HUBC 207.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-1.9%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
MLCF 101.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3%)
NBP 197.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-2.92%)
PAEL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
PIAHCLA 20.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
POWER 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.14%)
PPL 182.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.90 (-3.63%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 37.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.74%)
SNGP 124.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-2.96%)
SSGC 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.67%)
TELE 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.97%)
TREET 28.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
TRG 76.11 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.26%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 16,617 Decreased By -430.9 (-2.53%)
BR30 52,399 Decreased By -1751.4 (-3.23%)
KSE100 158,822 Decreased By -4276.7 (-2.62%)
KSE30 48,873 Decreased By -1311.6 (-2.61%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares slide over 2% as US-China trade tensions resurface

  • The benchmark KOSPI was down 40.87 points, or 1.13%, at 3,569.73
Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2025 11:29am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korea’s shares fell more than 2% on Monday, weighed down by renewed trade tensions between the United States and China, the country’s two largest trading partners, which reignited concerns over global economic stability.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was down 40.87 points, or 1.13%, at 3,569.73, as of 0114 GMT, after having dropped 2.44% earlier in the session.

  • US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to introduce high tariffs against China, a move that added to investor concerns after Beijing announced measures to tighten control its critical mineral exports.

  • Trump later struck a more reassuring tone, saying “everything would be fine.”

  • US stock futures climbed more than 1% during Asian hours on Monday, rebounding after a sharp selloff on Friday. ** South Korea’s exports in the first 10 days of this month fell 15.2% from year-ago levels, according to data.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 2.12% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.74%, dragging the benchmark index lower, after a recent rally surrounding optimism over artificial intelligence tools.

  • Samsung Electronics is expected to post its highest third-quarter profit since 2022, driven by higher memory chip prices supported by server demand as customers rebuild inventories, analysts’ estimates showed.

  • LG Energy Solution climbed 0.97% after the battery maker estimated a jump in profit.

  • Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.23% and 0.80%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 2.66%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 0.10%.

  • Of the total 930 traded issues, 235 shares advanced, while 653 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 432.8 billion won ($303.36 million). ** The won was steady at 1,427.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 2.569%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.7 basis points to 2.931%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares slide over 2% as US-China trade tensions resurface

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KAPCO urges Nepra to rectify its recent tariff order

Gold in Pakistan hits record high, gains Rs5,500 per tola

KSA urges restraint

PM Shehbaz arrives in Egypt to attend peace summit

PTI’s Sohail Afridi elected KP chief minister

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Pakistan National Shipping subsidiaries sign agreements to acquire two Aframax tankers

Read more stories