BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.13%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.54%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CPHL 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
DCL 13.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.2%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
HUBC 151.90 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.63%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 82.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 120.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.4%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
POWER 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
PPL 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PREMA 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PTC 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
SNGP 116.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.24%)
SSGC 44.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
TRG 56.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 14,291 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 39,886 Increased By 148.2 (0.37%)
KSE100 139,024 Decreased By -230.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 42,518 Decreased By -110.5 (-0.26%)
South Korean shares cut gains as US postpones trade talks

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 26.40 points, or 0.83%, at 3,210.17
Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 11:00am

South Korean shares erased early gains on Thursday, as the U.S. suddenly postponed trade talks scheduled for Friday, raising uncertainty over tariff negotiations.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 26.40 points, or 0.83%, at 3,210.17 as of 0211 GMT, after rising as much as 1.70% earlier in the session.

  • Talks between top South Korean and U.S. officials to negotiate over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs have been postponed due to a scheduling conflict for U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, South Korea’s finance ministry said on Thursday.

  • Hyundai Motor was down 0.45%, after falling as much as 1.80% on the news. The automaker rallied on Wednesday after Japan’s trade deal with the U.S. raised hopes that South Korea might also get a cut in 25% auto tariffs.

  • South Korea’s economy grew at the fastest pace in more than a year in the second quarter, beating market expectations, buoyed by rebounding consumer spending and a surge in exports, driven by robust demand for technology.

  • SK Hynix gained 1.58%, as the chipmaker flagged plans to boost spending this year after posting a record quarterly profit. Rival Samsung Electronics rose 0.38%.

  • Among other index heavyweights, battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 8.77%, while steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 0.15% and drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 3.20%.

  • Of the total 935 traded issues, 280 shares advanced, while 606 declined.

  • Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 575.3 billion won ($420.33 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,369.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.43% higher than its previous close at 1,375.8.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 2.465%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.7 basis point to 2.837%.

South Korean shares

