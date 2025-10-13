BML 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.11%)
BOP 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
CPHL 89.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.66%)
DCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.79%)
DGKC 236.90 Decreased By ▼ -8.92 (-3.63%)
FCCL 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.93%)
FFL 20.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.12%)
GCIL 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.61%)
HUBC 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-1.97%)
KEL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.38%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
MLCF 101.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3%)
NBP 197.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.94%)
PAEL 54.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
PIAHCLA 20.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
POWER 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.14%)
PPL 182.85 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-3.71%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 37.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
PTC 37.91 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.77%)
SNGP 124.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.51%)
SSGC 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.67%)
TELE 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.63%)
TREET 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
TRG 76.02 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 16,615 Decreased By -432.6 (-2.54%)
BR30 52,405 Decreased By -1745.3 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,774 Decreased By -4323.8 (-2.65%)
KSE30 48,855 Decreased By -1329.9 (-2.65%)
China lifts yuan midpoint to strongest in nearly a year

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2025 11:10am

SHANGHAI: China lifted the official yuan midpoint to the strongest level in nearly a year on Monday, despite the latest trade tensions between Beijing and Washington. Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1007 per dollar, its strongest since November 6, 2024.

And, the official guidance rate was 203 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.1210.

Market participants interpreted the firmer-than-expected fix as an official attempt to keep the yuan stable, traders said.

