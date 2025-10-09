BML 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2%)
BOP 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
CPHL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
DCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 244.30 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.35%)
FCCL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.84%)
FFL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
HUBC 212.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.65%)
KEL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
MLCF 104.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 210.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-1.67%)
PAEL 55.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.42%)
PIAHCLA 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
POWER 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.18%)
PREMA 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
PRL 35.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
PTC 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
SNGP 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.95%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
TREET 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.35%)
TRG 70.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.4%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,327 Decreased By -939.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 50,559 Decreased By -257.7 (-0.51%)
China’s yuan inches lower after long holiday as dollar rallies

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2025 12:57pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan edged lower against a stronger dollar on Thursday, the first trading day after the week-long National Day holiday, as a firmer-than-expected midpoint fixing from the central bank offset broad strength in the greenback.

Markets on the mainland resumed trading after an eight-day holiday and investors caught up with moves in overseas markets, as the greenback looked set for the best weekly performance in nearly a year.

By 0328 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.09% lower at 7.1276 per dollar, while its offshore counterpart traded at 7.1310.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1102 per dollar, its weakest since September 26. The spot yuan is allowed to trade 2% either side of the midpoint each day.

Thursday’s midpoint was 382 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.1484, the widest gap since August 28. Traders and analysts interpreted the firmer-than-expected fix as an official attempt to keep the currency stable.

Despite data showing increased trips during the holiday period compared with a year earlier, “the overall travel situation during the National Day holiday may be worse than that during the Labour Day holiday,” Nanhua Securities analysts said in a note.

“The key to economic recovery still needs to focus on the demand side.”

Investor focus is expected to shift to the upcoming Fourth Plenum, scheduled for October 20-23, which will outline China’s economic, political and social agenda as well as its development plans for the next five years.

“The authorities may see the next five years as a good window to promote the use of renminbi in international trade and investment and making yuan assets more investible,” analysts at Standard Chartered said in a note, referring to the Chinese currency’s official name.

“We also expect China to explore alternative channels for cross-border payment, supported by Hong Kong as the key offshore financial centre.”

