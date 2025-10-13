BML 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
BOP 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
CPHL 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.19%)
DCL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.13%)
DGKC 236.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.42 (-3.83%)
FCCL 54.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.97%)
FFL 20.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.35%)
HUBC 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-1.97%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
MLCF 101.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3%)
NBP 197.44 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-2.95%)
PAEL 54.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
POWER 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.14%)
PPL 182.70 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-3.79%)
PREMA 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.87%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PTC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.21%)
SNGP 124.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.74%)
SSGC 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.67%)
TELE 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
TPLP 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.63%)
TREET 28.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
TRG 76.25 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.45%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,837 Decreased By -4260.8 (-2.61%)
KSE30 48,867 Decreased By -1317.3 (-2.62%)
Pak-Afghan tensions dent investor sentiments, KSE-100 sheds over 4,500 points

  • Selling pressure mainly due to geopolitical factors, says one analyst
BR Web Desk Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 01:59pm

Cross-border escalation between Pakistan and Afghanistan dented investor sentiments at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 shedding over 4,500 points during the intra-day trading on Monday.

During trading, the KSE-100 Index hit an intra-day low of 158,067.92.

At 1:55pm, the benchmark index was at 159,365.39, a decrease of 3,732.80 points or 2.29%.

Selling pressure was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refinery and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL and UBL, traded in the red.

“The selling pressure is mainly due to the developments over the weekend, including geopolitical factors and cross-border tensions,” Sana Tawfik of Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

The analyst added that global equities have also come under pressure.

Waqas Ghani, Head of Research at JS Global, echoed similar views, saying that the market is down due to weak investor sentiment following cross-border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Investors remain cautious amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty and profit-taking after recent gains,” he added.

At least 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred and over 200 militants killed in intense overnight clashes along the Pak-Afghan border, following the unprovoked attack launched from Afghan territory, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, the fighting broke out late Saturday night after an unprovoked offensive by Afghan Taliban fighters and affiliated militant groups, including the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

During the previous week, the PSX saw declines across most sectors, reduced trading volumes, and weaker capitalisation following several weeks of sustained advances. The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined 3.5% to settle at 163,098.19 points.

Globally, Asian stocks got off to a rocky start on Monday after fresh broadsides in the US-China trade war spooked markets with already stretched valuations, though there were signs risk sentiment had steadied with Wall Street futures bouncing.

A holiday in Japan and the United States made for choppy early trading, and political uncertainty still shrouded Japanese and European assets.

While US President Donald Trump had threatened 100% tariffs on China from November 1, he sounded more conciliatory over the weekend, posting that everything would be fine and the US didn’t want to “hurt” China.

Beijing on Sunday defended its curbs on exports of rare earth elements and equipment as a response to US aggression, but stopped short of imposing new levies on US products.

Many world leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, are due to meet in Egypt on Monday to discuss ceasefire plans for Gaza.

Japanese markets had their own problems with the ascension of new LDP leader Sanae Takaichi to prime minister, now in doubt, contributing to a sharp rebound in the yen and a 5% dive in Nikkei futures on Friday.

The Nikkei was closed on Monday. Futures were trading up 1.3% at 46,690, but that was still far below the cash close of 48,088.

Shares in South Korea slid 2.1%, while Australia lost 0.5%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6%.

This is an intra-day update

