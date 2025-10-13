Rangers, KW&SC bus major water theft in Nazimabad

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) uncovered an elaborate illegal water connection network in the Nazimabad area, revealing the daily theft of nearly 30 million gallons of water.

The operation, which took place near the Saifullah Bangash hotel, was personally overseen by Mayor and Chairman of the KW&SC, Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

He was accompanied by the Water Corporation’s Chief Operating Officer, Engineer Asadullah Khan. Authorities said eight illegal connections were discovered, hidden beneath residential properties and accessed via secret tunnels.

Evidence suggested that culprits had gone so far as to lie flat in narrow underground passages to connect the stolen supply lines — a method not only dangerous but deeply damaging to the city’s water infrastructure.

Preliminary investigations revealed that similar illegal activity had been uncovered at the same site three months earlier, indicating a persistent and organized water theft operation.

The Sindh Rangers, along with the KW&SC's Anti-Theft Unit, swiftly dismantled the connections and began further surveillance of the area to locate additional illegal links. “These criminals are looting the rights of Karachi's citizens. We will not tolerate it,” Mayor Wahab told reporters at the scene. “Legal action will be taken against all those involved, and cases will be pursued in courts and water tribunals.”

Praising the bravery and effectiveness of the joint operation, Wahab stressed that efforts to combat water theft would continue across the city without discrimination. “This is not just about water,” he said. “It’s about fairness, access, and upholding the rights of every citizen. We are committed to ensuring that clean and legal water reaches every household in Karachi,” said the mayor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025