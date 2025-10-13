BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.33%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.97%)
DCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
DGKC 238.88 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-2.82%)
FCCL 55.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.15%)
FFL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
HUBC 209.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.92%)
KEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
MLCF 102.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-2.81%)
NBP 201.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.71%)
PAEL 54.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.69%)
PIAHCLA 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
POWER 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
PPL 185.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-2.38%)
PREMA 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.94%)
PRL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.31%)
PTC 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.09%)
SNGP 125.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.92%)
SSGC 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
TREET 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.66%)
TRG 76.65 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.98%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,763 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.67%)
BR30 52,906 Decreased By -1244 (-2.3%)
KSE100 160,201 Decreased By -2897.1 (-1.78%)
KSE30 49,180 Decreased By -1004.1 (-2%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-13

Rangers, KW&SC bus major water theft in Nazimabad

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) uncovered an elaborate illegal water connection network in the Nazimabad area, revealing the daily theft of nearly 30 million gallons of water.

The operation, which took place near the Saifullah Bangash hotel, was personally overseen by Mayor and Chairman of the KW&SC, Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

He was accompanied by the Water Corporation’s Chief Operating Officer, Engineer Asadullah Khan. Authorities said eight illegal connections were discovered, hidden beneath residential properties and accessed via secret tunnels.

Evidence suggested that culprits had gone so far as to lie flat in narrow underground passages to connect the stolen supply lines — a method not only dangerous but deeply damaging to the city’s water infrastructure.

Preliminary investigations revealed that similar illegal activity had been uncovered at the same site three months earlier, indicating a persistent and organized water theft operation.

The Sindh Rangers, along with the KW&SC's Anti-Theft Unit, swiftly dismantled the connections and began further surveillance of the area to locate additional illegal links. “These criminals are looting the rights of Karachi's citizens. We will not tolerate it,” Mayor Wahab told reporters at the scene. “Legal action will be taken against all those involved, and cases will be pursued in courts and water tribunals.”

Praising the bravery and effectiveness of the joint operation, Wahab stressed that efforts to combat water theft would continue across the city without discrimination. “This is not just about water,” he said. “It’s about fairness, access, and upholding the rights of every citizen. We are committed to ensuring that clean and legal water reaches every household in Karachi,” said the mayor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab water theft Sindh Rangers Mayor Karachi KW&SC illegal water connection network Nazimabad

Comments

200 characters

Rangers, KW&SC bus major water theft in Nazimabad

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories