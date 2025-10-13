IJARA Capital Partners acquires Sindlab

ISLAMABAD: IJARA Capital Partners Limited (ICPL), Pakistan’s leading PE & VC firm, has announced the successful acquisition of Sindlab (Pvt) Limited (Sindlab), one of the country’s most reputable and oldest laboratory/diagnostic chain. This marks ICPL’s second major transaction in the healthcare sector within 2025, following the historic acquisition of Searle Pakistan (Pvt) Limited (SPL).

Sindlab Diagnostics was established in 1978 under the leadership of Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Khwaja, a seasoned healthcare executive with extensive experience in managing and scaling diagnostic services in Pakistan who will be continuing as Chairman. Currently, Sindlab is one of Pakistan’s earliest and most recognized private clinical laboratory/diagnostic service providers. With more than 45 years of trusted service, Sindlab has built a reputation for reliability, technological advancement, and accessibility.

ICPL’s long-term vision of building a strong healthcare ecosystem in Pakistan, as well as expanding their existing portfolio in the healthcare sector is highly reflected. By combining pharmaceutical manufacturing excellence with advanced diagnostic capabilities, ICPL is uniquely positioned to expand access to high-quality healthcare services. Both SPL and Sindlab complement ICPL’s strategy of enhancing healthcare delivery and creating synergies that will benefit patients, stakeholders, and the broader community.

IJARA Capital Partners Limited is a leading private equity and venture capital firm focused on strategic investments across key sectors in Pakistan. The firm is committed to driving growth and value creation through operational excellence and innovation. ICPL is actively expanding its footprint in the healthcare sector and continues to explore exciting new opportunities for acquisitions that align with its mission to transform the industry.

