BML 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
BOP 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
CPHL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.52%)
DCL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.84%)
DGKC 238.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.83 (-2.78%)
FCCL 55.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.89%)
FFL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
GCIL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.92%)
HUBC 208.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.17%)
KEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.79%)
MLCF 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.9%)
NBP 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-1.45%)
PAEL 53.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.57%)
POWER 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
PPL 184.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.98 (-2.62%)
PREMA 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.84%)
PRL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
PTC 38.13 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.36%)
SNGP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.28%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.42%)
TELE 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.25%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.37%)
TREET 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.05%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
BR100 16,906 Decreased By -141.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 53,470 Decreased By -679.9 (-1.26%)
KSE100 161,317 Decreased By -1781.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 49,568 Decreased By -616.7 (-1.23%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-13

Sharjeel condemns Afghanistan’s border aggression

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon strongly condemned Afghanistan’s border aggression and paid tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces, saying that the Pakistan Army responded to the enemy with courage, skill, and determination, a source of pride for the entire nation.

In his statement, he said that the attack on Pakistan’s borders is, in fact, an attack on national dignity and sovereignty. He added that the uniformed forces have once again proven that Pakistan has the capability to give a strong and fitting response to any act of aggression.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the soldiers are the guarantors of the nation’s honor, pride, and security, and that the entire nation stands united behind them as one.

He emphasized that Pakistan desires peace, but this desire should never be mistaken for weakness. If anyone challenges the country’s integrity or threatens the security of its citizens, they will receive a resolute response.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Army Sharjeel Inam Memon Pak Afghan tensions Pakistan’s armed forces

Comments

200 characters

Sharjeel condemns Afghanistan’s border aggression

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Pak-Afghan border: 23 soldiers martyred, 200 militants killed

Shahtaj Sugar Mills announces COD for its power plant

Read more stories