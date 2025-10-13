Sharjeel condemns Afghanistan’s border aggression

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon strongly condemned Afghanistan’s border aggression and paid tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces, saying that the Pakistan Army responded to the enemy with courage, skill, and determination, a source of pride for the entire nation.

In his statement, he said that the attack on Pakistan’s borders is, in fact, an attack on national dignity and sovereignty. He added that the uniformed forces have once again proven that Pakistan has the capability to give a strong and fitting response to any act of aggression.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the soldiers are the guarantors of the nation’s honor, pride, and security, and that the entire nation stands united behind them as one.

He emphasized that Pakistan desires peace, but this desire should never be mistaken for weakness. If anyone challenges the country’s integrity or threatens the security of its citizens, they will receive a resolute response.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025