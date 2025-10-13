Bilawal urges Afghan govt to act with restraint, responsibility

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep concern over the recent situation along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border, calling upon the Afghan authorities to act with restraint and responsibility in the interest of regional peace.

“Unprovoked aggression by Afghan forces along our border poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability, while undermining collective efforts toward shared prosperity,” Bilawal stated.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s armed forces have responded with resolve, restraint, and professionalism, reflecting Pakistan’s enduring commitment to peace and stability while safeguarding every inch of national territory and protecting civilian lives.

Bilawal further urged the Taliban authorities in Kabul to take concrete and verifiable action against terrorist outfits operating from Afghan soil, warning that such groups threaten not only Pakistan but also the security and future of the entire region.

“Pakistan desires a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan. We urge the Taliban leadership to engage in practical, result-oriented dialogue and cooperation to secure enduring peace and stability in our shared neighbourhood,” he said.

Reiterating Pakistan’s consistent policy of good-neighbourly relations, Bilawal expressed hope that the Interim Afghan Government will ensure that Afghan soil is not used against Pakistan and that both countries will work together in the spirit of mutual respect to promote peace, stability, and prosperity across the region and beyond.