BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
BOP 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
CPHL 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.63%)
DCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.63%)
DGKC 238.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.82 (-3.18%)
FCCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.1%)
FFL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
GCIL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.4%)
HUBC 208.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.26%)
KEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.76%)
NBP 200.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.69%)
PAEL 53.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.71%)
POWER 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
PPL 184.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.59%)
PREMA 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.61%)
PRL 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 38.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.47%)
SNGP 125.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-2.16%)
SSGC 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.54%)
TELE 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.78%)
TREET 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
TRG 76.16 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.32%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,859 Decreased By -189.1 (-1.11%)
BR30 53,244 Decreased By -906.2 (-1.67%)
KSE100 160,721 Decreased By -2377.5 (-1.46%)
KSE30 49,360 Decreased By -825 (-1.64%)
Oct 13, 2025
World Print 2025-10-13

Four dead, at least 20 injured in South Carolina island shooting

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2025 06:00am

WASHINGTON: Four people were killed and at least 20 injured in a shooting at a restaurant in a South Carolina island town on Sunday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called to Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island just before 1 a.m. and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Of those injured, four are in critical condition, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said it was investigating the incident but declined to provide further details. The office declined to release the names of those killed pending notification of family members.

Hundreds of people were there at the time of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone,” the sheriff’s office said.

St. Helena Island is known as an epicenter of a culture of people descended from African slaves known as Gullah Geechee. The bar and grill where the shooting occurred describes itself as serving authentic Gullah cuisine. Mass shootings, which the Gun Violence Archive defines as incidents where four or more people are shot, have become more common in the US in the past decade.

US US shooting South Carolina island

Comments

200 characters

