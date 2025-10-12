Sindh imposes Section 144, bans public gatherings for one month

The Sindh government has imposed Section 144 for a month across the province, including Karachi, banning protests, demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies, to maintain the law and order situation, Aaj News reported citing a Home Department notification.

The development comes amid Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)’s protests in the twin cities — Islamabad and Rawalpindi — which have caused immense chaos and trouble for citizens as well as authorities. Scattered protests by the religio-political party were witnessed in different parts of Punjab as well.

According to the Sindh Home Department notification, the ban has been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Code, completely prohibiting public gathering of more than five people.

TLP protests disrupt daily life in twin cities for second day

A Sindh government spokesperson said the decision to impose the ban has been made on the recommendation of the Sindh inspector general of police so that potential law and order issues can be dealt with in a timely manner.

The notification has clarified that in case of violation of Section 144, action will be taken under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. In addition, the SHOs of the concerned police stations have been given the authority to register cases for violation.

The Sindh government said that immediate measures were necessary to establish public order and maintain stability in the province, so the order has become effective immediately and will apply to all districts of the province.