TLP protests disrupt daily life in twin cities for second day

Daily life in Islamabad and Rawalpindi remained severely disrupted for a second consecutive day on Saturday due to a protest announced by a religious group — Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan — outside the US Embassy in the federal capital, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Aaj News reported.

Most major roads connecting the twin cities are completely sealed with containers, while metro bus and mobile internet services remain suspended. According to local administration, the Faizabad Interchange, GT Road, Motorway, and Murree Road were among the key routes blocked, causing massive inconvenience for commuters heading to offices, educational institutions and other places.

As per reports from Lahore’s Shahdara area, clashes broke out between police and members of the religious group, prompting police to resort to baton charge and tear gas, leaving several injured.

In Islamabad, the Red Zone has been completely sealed off, with only Margalla Road open for movement. In Rawalpindi, key areas including Waris Khan, Committee Chowk, Sixth Road, Shamsabad, Iran Road, Rawal Road, Shaheen Chowk, Saddar, and Old Airport routes have also been closed. Sources added that Faizabad, Khanna Pul, Kuri Road, and Dhoke Kala Khan entry points have been sealed as well. The protests have disrupted traffic on motorway across Punjab as well. Flight delays were also reported due to restricted access to the Islamabad airport.

Viewing the prevailing situation, the Rawalpindi administration has imposed a complete ban on the entry of heavy vehicles, while metro bus operations remain suspended for a second day.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State Talal Chaudhry visited Faizabad on Friday night. Naqvi warned that “no mob will be allowed to storm Islamabad or any other city” and that those taking the law into their own hands would be dealt with strictly.

At a press conference earlier, Talal said protests under the pretext of Gaza were now pointless since “the world is satisfied as Israel has been forced to retreat.”

He said that peaceful protest is a democratic right of every citizen but TLP was not holding a protest but causing unrest in the country. “Palestinians themselves have expressed gratitude following the Gaza peace agreement. Yet, TLP’s protest against it defies logic.”

The minister added that several suspects arrested in Lahore had confessed to planning violent acts, and materials used in such activities were recovered from their possession.

He confirmed that several police and Rangers personnel were injured in clashes, Safe City cameras were damaged, and incidents of firing were recorded. The minister said the government would not tolerate violence or chaos, emphasising that Punjab authorities were handling the matter with restraint.

Meanwhile, heavy contingents of police and Frontier Corps have been deployed in Islamabad, with all hotels near Faizabad ordered shut. Citizens complained that road closures have crippled business activity, education, and daily life.

The interior ministry has urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and use alternative routes, warning that the protest situation could prolong further.

ATC sends 110 TLP activists to remand

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday handed over 110 activists of TLP to police on a 12-day physical remand in a case of violent protests and attacks on police personnel.

The court directed the police to carry out investigation strictly in accordance with the law.

Nawankot police registered the FIR against the suspects for allegedly attacking police personnel, opening fire, and resorting to violence during a protest. Those remanded include Qari Umar Farooq, Basharat Ali, Qari Shabbir Ahmed Farooqi, Hafiz Ghulam Sarwar, Qari Muhammad Hussain, Qari Muharram Aslam, Qari Muhammad Khurshid, Syed Hammad Ali, Imran Hussain, Ghulam Nabi, Nazir Hussain alias Nazir Chishti, Muhammad Usama and others.