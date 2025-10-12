BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to visit Egypt to attend Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit

  • At invitation of Egypt's President Sisi, US President Trump, PM will attend signing ceremony
BR Web Desk Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 08:08pm

At the invitation of President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President of the United States Donald Trump, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit Egypt on Monday to participate in the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit and attend the signing ceremony of the peace agreement aimed at ending the prevailing grave situation in Gaza.

The prime minister will be accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior ministers during the visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Sunday in a statement.

According to the Foreign Office, the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit is the result of the diplomatic efforts that began on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session in New York last month.

In meeting with US president, PM Shehbaz calls Trump ‘man of peace’

PM Shehbaz along with the leaders of seven Arab-Islamic countries: Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Indonesia, and Türkiye, attended a summit-level meeting with the president of the United States on September 23 to explore avenues for achieving peace in Gaza.

Through a joint statement, these Arab-Islamic countries welcomed President Trump’s efforts to achieve peace and reaffirmed their joint commitment to work with the United States to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire and to address the critical humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

The prime minister’s participation in the summit reflects Pakistan’s historic, consistent, and unwavering support for the just cause of the Palestinian people for their right to self-determination as well as for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

Trump urges US cos to immediately invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

“Pakistan hopes that the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit will pave the way for full Israeli withdrawal, protection of Palestinian civilians, an end to their displacement, release of prisoners, addressing of the prevailing grave humanitarian situation, as well as reconstruction of Gaza,” the FO said.

Pakistan also hopes that such efforts will contribute to a credible political process aimed at achieving an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders, in line with relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, it added.

Comments

200 characters

