In meeting with US president, PM Shehbaz calls Trump ‘man of peace’

  • Leaders discuss counter-terrorism cooperation
BR Web Desk Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 11:01am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed US President Donald Trump as “man of peace” who was engaged in sincere efforts to end conflicts around the globe.

Field Marshal Chief of the Army Staff Syed Asim Munir NI accompanied the PM in the much-anticipated meeting with the US president.

The visit, the first formal bilateral interaction between the two leaders, comes six years after former premier Imran Khan met Trump during the latter’s first term in July 2019.

As per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Shehbaz expressed his admiration for the president and appreciated President Trump’s bold, courageous and decisive leadership that had facilitated the ceasefire between Pakistan and India thereby helping to avert a major catastrophe in South Asia.

The two leaders also discussed regional security including counter-terrorism cooperation and the PM thanked President Trump for his public endorsement of Pakistan’s role in counter-terrorism and “stressed the need to further enhance cooperation in security and intelligence”.

PM Shehbaz also lauded President Trump’s efforts to bring about an immediate end to the war in Gaza, “especially his initiative to invite key leaders of the Muslim world in New York, for a comprehensive exchange of views for restoration of peace in the Middle East, in particular Gaza and the West Bank”, the PMO said.

Moreover, the prime minister also thanked President Trump for the tariff arrangement that was concluded between Pakistan and the United States earlier this year.

“While fondly recalling the longstanding partnership between the two countries, the Prime Minister expressed the confidence that under President Trump’s leadership, the Pakistan-U.S. partnership would be further strengthened to the mutual benefit of both countries,” PMO stated.

In this regard, the prime minister invited the US companies to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture, IT, mines and minerals and energy sectors.

During their meeting, the premier also extended a warm and cordial invitation to President Trump to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at his convenience.

Earlier, in a post on social media platform X, PTV reported that PM Shehbaz had arrived in the US capital alongside a Pakistani delegation.

“Upon arriving at the Andrews Airbase, the premier was welcomed with a red carpet by senior US Air Force officials,” it said.

It added that PM Shehbaz’s motorcade departed from the airbase under tight security.

