Trump urges US cos to immediately invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Published 27 Sep, 2025 02:53pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that US President Donald Trump has directed American companies to immediately invest in Pakistan.

The PM gave his remarks while speaking to the media in New York, regarding his recent meeting with the US President.

“A very good meeting was held with President Trump in a favourable atmosphere.”

“Trump spoke very encouragingly about trade relations with Pakistan as well as joint ventures and investment. He instructed US companies to immediately go to Pakistan and discuss investment opportunities,” said Shehbaz.

The prime minister shared that several joint ventures were also inked with American companies.

“I once again thanked President Trump for playing a key role—along with his team—in stopping the war between Pakistan and India in the region.

“I conveyed gratitude to him on behalf of Pakistan’s 240 million people, the government, and himself, for his wise and proactive approach in ensuring the ceasefire, which the Pakistani nation highly appreciated,” the PM said.

He added that had the conflict escalated, the consequences could have been disastrous.

Sharif, along with army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, met Trump on Thursday, in a further sign of warming relations with the United States, which had been frozen under the previous US administration.

The Pakistani prime minister earmarked the agriculture, technology, mining and energy sectors for investment from US companies, his office said in a statement. Trump previously called for American companies to explore for oil in Pakistan.

“The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that under President Trump’s leadership, the Pakistan-US partnership would be further strengthened to the mutual benefit of both countries,” it said.

There was no immediate statement from the White House. Just before the meeting, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Munir “is a very great guy, and so is the prime minister”.

