Six terrorists killed, three cops martyred in DI Khan attack, say police

At least three police personnel were martyred and six terrorists killed in a five-hour-long operation launched in response to a terrorist attack on the Police Training School in the Ratta Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan last night, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police said on Saturday.

According to the police, six other police officials were wounded in the attack, while all the trainee recruits and staff were safely shifted to another place as police force foiled the major attack.

As per details, late last night, terrorists belonging to the outlawed Khawarij group launched a heavy-weapon attack on the training school. The police personnel on security duty immediately retaliated with full force, thwarting the terrorists’ nefarious plans.

The attackers rammed an explosives-laden truck into the school gate, causing part of the wall to collapse. One policeman was martyred when the wall fell on him, KP Police said in a press release.

DG ISPR warns appeasement of terrorism will never be tolerated

Following the explosion, several terrorists disguised in various uniforms entered the school and opened fire with heavy weapons. A policeman engaged them and returned fire, but was martyred when the terrorists hurled hand grenades at the police.

The intense exchange of fire continued for several hours, with the militants repeatedly throwing grenades. Upon receiving information, District Police Officer (DPO) Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmad, along with a heavy contingent of police, reached the site and took command of the operation. He cordoned off the area with a well-planned strategy. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar also arrived at the scene and stood alongside the frontline personnel, boosting their morale.

In a joint five-hour-long operation, the police and security forces killed six terrorists and recovered suicide vests, explosives, weapons, and ammunition from their possession, said police.

Three police officers embraced martyrdom while six others were injured and shifted to hospital for treatment. All trainee recruits at the training center—around 200 people, including staff and instructors—were safely evacuated, preventing a major tragedy.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed praised the swift and successful action of the Dera Ismail Khan police under the leadership of RPO Ashfaq and DPO Sahibzada. He said the officers’ presence on the frontline and the courage of their men proved that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police remain resolute in eradicating terrorism.

The IGP prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred officers and reaffirmed that their sacrifices would not go in vain. He also announced special rewards for all officers and personnel who participated in the successful operation.

The area has been declared clear, while further search and clearance operations are underway, said police.