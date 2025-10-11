BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Six terrorists killed, three cops martyred in DI Khan attack, say police

  • Area has been declared clear, while further search operation underway
BR Web Desk Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 12:23pm
Police officials gathered at the site of terrorist attack in Ratta Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan on October 11, 2025. Photo: Facebook/@pakhtunkhwapolice
Police officials gathered at the site of terrorist attack in Ratta Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan on October 11, 2025. Photo: Facebook/@pakhtunkhwapolice

At least three police personnel were martyred and six terrorists killed in a five-hour-long operation launched in response to a terrorist attack on the Police Training School in the Ratta Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan last night, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police said on Saturday.

According to the police, six other police officials were wounded in the attack, while all the trainee recruits and staff were safely shifted to another place as police force foiled the major attack.

As per details, late last night, terrorists belonging to the outlawed Khawarij group launched a heavy-weapon attack on the training school. The police personnel on security duty immediately retaliated with full force, thwarting the terrorists’ nefarious plans.

The attackers rammed an explosives-laden truck into the school gate, causing part of the wall to collapse. One policeman was martyred when the wall fell on him, KP Police said in a press release.

DG ISPR warns appeasement of terrorism will never be tolerated

Following the explosion, several terrorists disguised in various uniforms entered the school and opened fire with heavy weapons. A policeman engaged them and returned fire, but was martyred when the terrorists hurled hand grenades at the police.

The intense exchange of fire continued for several hours, with the militants repeatedly throwing grenades. Upon receiving information, District Police Officer (DPO) Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmad, along with a heavy contingent of police, reached the site and took command of the operation. He cordoned off the area with a well-planned strategy. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar also arrived at the scene and stood alongside the frontline personnel, boosting their morale.

In a joint five-hour-long operation, the police and security forces killed six terrorists and recovered suicide vests, explosives, weapons, and ammunition from their possession, said police.

Three police officers embraced martyrdom while six others were injured and shifted to hospital for treatment. All trainee recruits at the training center—around 200 people, including staff and instructors—were safely evacuated, preventing a major tragedy.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed praised the swift and successful action of the Dera Ismail Khan police under the leadership of RPO Ashfaq and DPO Sahibzada. He said the officers’ presence on the frontline and the courage of their men proved that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police remain resolute in eradicating terrorism.

The IGP prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred officers and reaffirmed that their sacrifices would not go in vain. He also announced special rewards for all officers and personnel who participated in the successful operation.

The area has been declared clear, while further search and clearance operations are underway, said police.

Terrorist attack terrorists killed Anti Terrorism Court terrorist activities DI Khan attack Indian sponsored terror proxies seven terrorists killed terrorism will never be tolerated DI Khan terrorist attack

Comments

200 characters

Six terrorists killed, three cops martyred in DI Khan attack, say police

Aurangzeb tells NA: FDI soars 27.2pc to USD4.027bn in FY25

Aurangzeb heads to US amid hopes of staff-level agreement

Dar for timely completion of uplift projects

NA informed: Govt sets up Pakistan Crypto Council

PD’s tariff revision plan may lead to Rs100bn loss: KE

SPI inflation maintains upward trajectory

Govt committed to boosting citrus exports through value addition, says Jam

Trump ratchets up US-China trade war, promising new tariffs

Only cops no valid route: Serve notices via emails or SMS, FTO reminds FBR

Read more stories