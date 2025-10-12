BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Pakistan

President, PM condemn Afghan aggression, vow to defend sovereignty

  • President Zardari says Pakistan would never accept any “controversial or misleading stance” on Jammu and Kashmir
BR Web Desk Published 12 Oct, 2025 01:57pm

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned Afghanistan’s recent acts of aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to protecting its national interests, regional sovereignty, and security.

In a statement, President Zardari said Pakistan would never accept any “controversial or misleading stance” on Jammu and Kashmir, noting that India’s claims over the disputed territory are illegal and in violation of international law and UN resolutions.

He expressed regret that the Afghan leadership had “turned away from the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” calling it an injustice to both history and the Muslim Ummah.

The president highlighted that Afghan soil has been used to launch attacks by militant groups, including the so-called “Fitna-al-Khawarij,” a fact documented in UN reports. He warned that the nexus between these groups and India was targeting Pakistani civilians and security personnel.

Army responds strongly to Afghan border aggression

President Zardari urged Kabul to take concrete measures against anti-Pakistan terrorist elements operating from its territory, emphasizing that combating terrorism is a shared regional responsibility.

He added that Pakistan would make no compromise on its sovereignty and had consistently extended all possible facilitation to Afghanistan in trade, economy, and connectivity.

“Mutual cooperation and economic partnership are key to lasting peace and prosperity in the region,” he said, stressing that Pakistan seeks a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the cross-border aggression, saying Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable of defending every inch of the country. He noted that Islamabad has always acted with restraint but will respond decisively to any violation of its sovereignty.

The prime minister lauded the Pakistan Army’s swift and professional response under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, saying the forces not only repelled the aggression but also neutralized several enemy positions, forcing a retreat.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s defense is in strong hands and the nation stands united with its security forces against any provocation.

