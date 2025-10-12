West Indies 35-2 following on after Kuldeep takes five for India

NEW DELHI: The West Indies were 35-2 in their second innings at tea on the third day of the second Test on Sunday after following on 270 runs behind India.

Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets as the West Indies were bowled out for 248 after lunch.

India captain Shubman Gill took a diving catch to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 10 off Mohammed Siraj.

John Campbell was 18 not out when Washington Sundar bowled Alick Athanaze for seven on the stroke of tea.

They still need a further 235 runs at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium to avoid an innings defeat.

The West Indies began day three at 140-4 in their first innings in response to India’s 518-5 declared.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep bowled the first over of the day and struck inside 30 minutes as he bowled Shai Hope for 36, the batsman adding just five to his overnight score.

Tevin Imlach was the next to go when Kuldeep had him given out lbw for 21, a decision that was reviewed but the ball was shown to be hitting leg stump.

Justin Greaves also fell lbw to Kuldeep for 17 and when Jomel Warrican was bowled by Mohammed Siraj for one, the West Indies were in deep trouble at 175-8.

Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip, who hit 24 not out, put on a stubborn stand of 46 to steer their team through to lunch.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled Pierre for 23 straight after lunch but Phillip and Jayden Seales further frustrated the bowlers.

Kuldeep finally trapped Seales lbw for 13 for his fifth five-wicket haul in his 15th Test.

India won the first Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs.