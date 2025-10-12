BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.38%)
DCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
DGKC 245.82 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.01%)
FCCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FFL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
HUBC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
KEL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.49%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.84%)
NBP 203.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.13%)
PAEL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.4%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.02%)
PREMA 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.93%)
PTC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.4%)
SNGP 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
TREET 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.4%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.26%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

West Indies 35-2 following on after Kuldeep takes five for India

AFP Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 02:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: The West Indies were 35-2 in their second innings at tea on the third day of the second Test on Sunday after following on 270 runs behind India.

Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets as the West Indies were bowled out for 248 after lunch.

India captain Shubman Gill took a diving catch to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 10 off Mohammed Siraj.

John Campbell was 18 not out when Washington Sundar bowled Alick Athanaze for seven on the stroke of tea.

Sublime Gill wears his India crown lightly

They still need a further 235 runs at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium to avoid an innings defeat.

The West Indies began day three at 140-4 in their first innings in response to India’s 518-5 declared.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep bowled the first over of the day and struck inside 30 minutes as he bowled Shai Hope for 36, the batsman adding just five to his overnight score.

Tevin Imlach was the next to go when Kuldeep had him given out lbw for 21, a decision that was reviewed but the ball was shown to be hitting leg stump.

Justin Greaves also fell lbw to Kuldeep for 17 and when Jomel Warrican was bowled by Mohammed Siraj for one, the West Indies were in deep trouble at 175-8.

Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip, who hit 24 not out, put on a stubborn stand of 46 to steer their team through to lunch.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled Pierre for 23 straight after lunch but Phillip and Jayden Seales further frustrated the bowlers.

Kuldeep finally trapped Seales lbw for 13 for his fifth five-wicket haul in his 15th Test.

India won the first Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs.

India West Indies Kuldeep Yadav INDIA VS WEST INDIES TEST INDIA BEATS West Indies by an innings and 140 runs

Comments

200 characters

West Indies 35-2 following on after Kuldeep takes five for India

Army responds strongly to Afghan border aggression

Economic development: AI policy to be implemented effectively: PM

Aurangzeb leaves for US to participate in IMF, Wold Bank annual meetings

Govt employees: Housing rent allowance to go up by 85pc

Energy sector under transformation: SIFC officials

Gazans stream back home as Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds

CCP recommends separation of T&D functions within gas utilities

New code of conduct: PPIB members barred from accepting money, gifts

Russia, Pakistan conduct Druzhba 2025 joint military exercises

Pakistan 107-1 at lunch in first South Africa Test

Read more stories