Sublime Gill wears his India crown lightly

**NEW DELHI: Captaining India’s cricket team is considered the second most difficult job - behind Prime Minister - in the world’s most populous nation.

Shubman Gill, however, is making it look easy.**

The 26-year-old continued his purple patch with an unbeaten 129 against West Indies in the ongoing second test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Gill’s fifth test hundred of the year followed his 50 in Ahmedabad where India triumphed wrapped up the series opener inside three days.

While many captains have buckled under the pressure, the responsibility to lead a team followed by a billion-plus fans appears to have brought the best out of Gill.

He amassed 754 runs in the five-test series in England where he debuted as India’s test captain this year.

“He’s been scoring a lot of runs since getting the captaincy,” India vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja said.

“I think that’s a good sign for Indian cricket.”

India name Gill ODI captain, Rohit, Kohli in squad for Australia tour

After India resumed on their overnight score of 318-2, Gill was involved in an big mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal, which resulted in the opener being run out for 175.

Gill shrugged off the setback and went on to bring up a fluent hundred before stepping on the gas.

India racked up 518-5 before declaring. West Indies finished day two on a precarious 140-4 and with the threat of a 2-0 series whitewash looming over them.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja, who claimed three West Indian wickets, has been impressed by Gill.

“It helps the team when the captain leads by example,” the 36-year-old all-rounder said.

“He and Jaiswal are part of a new generation, which believes in taking responsibility, which is a good sign.”

Gill also captains India in one-day internationals and serves as vice-captain in T20s under Suryakumar Yadav, extra responsibilities he seems to wear as lightly as his batting.