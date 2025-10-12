BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.38%)
DCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
DGKC 245.82 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.01%)
FCCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FFL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
HUBC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
KEL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.49%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.84%)
NBP 203.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.13%)
PAEL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.4%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.02%)
PREMA 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.93%)
PTC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.4%)
SNGP 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
TREET 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.4%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.26%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pegula downs Sabalenka to set up all-American Wuhan final

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2025 11:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WUHAN: World number six Jessica Pegula fought back from 2-5 down in the deciding set to upset top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 2-6 6-4 7-6(2) on Saturday and set up a Wuhan Open final against fellow American Coco Gauff.

Pegula broke Sabalenka in the third set with the Belarusian serving for the match and again to move 6-5 ahead.

The American squandered two match points in the next game as Sabalenka levelled, but Pegula dominated the tiebreak to seal victory after two hours and 20 minutes.

“For what I did In the tiebreak, I’m just really proud of myself. I’ve played so much tennis the last few weeks, so many three-set matches, but I feel like I’m very tough right now and I’m just using that (feeling) as best as I can,” Pegula said.

“Playing Coco in a final here would be awesome. We know each other so well – there are no secrets. We know what our game plans are, and it’s just going to come down to who can execute it the best.”

Gauff overcomes paolini

French Open champion Gauff defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-4 6-3 earlier to reach her third WTA 1000 final of the year.

The American third seed took the opening set after both players held serve in the first five games before trading five straight breaks.

The second set followed a similar pattern as Paolini broke for a 3-2 lead, but Gauff hit straight back in the 11th consecutive game without a service hold.

Gauff held for the first time in the set to move 4-3 ahead, broke again and served out the match to set up a clash with world number one Aryna Sabalenka or American Jessica Pegula on Sunday.

“I’m really happy with how I played today. It was tough, especially playing on the serve. But I did what I needed to do to get through,” Gauff said.

“Sabalenka and Pegula are great players… And I’ve lost to them both before. But overall, I’m just going to focus on my side of the court and try to control the things I can control.”

Aryna Sabalenka Jessica Pegula

Comments

200 characters

Pegula downs Sabalenka to set up all-American Wuhan final

Economic development: AI policy to be implemented effectively: PM

Aurangzeb leaves for US to participate in IMF, Wold Bank annual meetings

Govt employees: Housing rent allowance to go up by 85pc

Energy sector under transformation: SIFC officials

Gazans stream back home as Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds

CCP recommends separation of T&D functions within gas utilities

New code of conduct: PPIB members barred from accepting money, gifts

Pakistan opt to bat against South Africa in first Test

MoI officials barred from holding meetings with foreign diplomats

Delegation meets CM: Special Saudi Industrial Estate with 10-year income tax exemption announced

Read more stories