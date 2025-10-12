Qatari officials killed in car crash near Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, embassy says

CAIRO: Three employees of Qatar’s Amiri Diwan, its top government body, were killed in a car crash near Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Qatar’s embassy in Egypt said in a post on X on Sunday.

The embassy said two others were wounded and were receiving necessary medical treatment at the city’s hospital.

It said the injured and the bodies of the deceased would be repatriated later on Sunday to Doha.

Earlier, two security sources told Reuters that a car carrying Qatari diplomats overturned on a curve on a road 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city.

The accident came a few days after officials from Qatar, Turkey and Egypt participated in indirect talks in Sharm el-Sheikh earlier this week that led to the agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

The Egyptian city is set to host a global summit on Monday aimed at finalising the agreement.