Qatar’s emir heads to New York to participate in UN General Assembly

CAIRO: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has left for New York to participate in an upcoming meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, Qatar’s Amiri Diwan said on Sunday.

World leaders are gathering in New York as the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip approaches two years.

A humanitarian crisis is worsening in the Palestinian enclave, where a global hunger monitor has warned that famine has taken hold and is likely to spread by the end of the month.