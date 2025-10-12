Israel-Hamas agreement: Dar, counterparts from 3 countries take stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday held separate conversations with his counterparts from Egypt, Iran and Azerbaijan, focusing on recent regional developments in the wake of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Dar spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty, during which the two sides exchanged views on the evolving situation in the Middle East with particular emphasis on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the broader Palestinian issue.

The discussions also touched upon regional diplomatic initiatives and preparations for the upcoming summit scheduled to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday. In a separate telephonic exchange, Dar conferred with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

PM terms deal ‘historic opportunity’

Both leaders underscored the importance of coordinated efforts by Muslim countries to ensure peace and stability in the region. The situation in Gaza featured prominently in the conversation, along with deliberations on the forthcoming summit in Egypt.

The Deputy Prime Minister also spoke with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, with both sides reviewing the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza and reaffirming the need for a unified response from the Arab-Islamic bloc to promote regional stability.

Pakistan has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza, and a just resolution to the Palestinian question in accordance with relevant UN and OIC resolutions.

