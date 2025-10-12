BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
KP governor receives Gandapur’s resignation

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 05:51am

PESHAWAR: Finally, the Governor’s House, Peshawar has received the hand-written resignation of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here Saturday.

Though the chief minister had resigned on Thursday (October 9, 2025), but the resignation could not reach the Governor’s House, which created confusion and doubts amongst the people.

The resignation written on the letter head of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa states that ‘I Ali Amin Khan Gandapur hereby declared, reiterate & confirm my resignation as Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, I have resigned the office of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of my deep conviction and loyalty.

The resignation letter was delivered by the Special Assistant to CM on Anti-Corruption Brig: (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi while a junior clerk of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Kaleem Ullah handed it over to the staff of the Governor’s House. Imran Khan, a caretaker at the Governor’s House received the resignation letter at 2:30 P.M. However, according to some media reports, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has declined to accept it with immediate effect.

In a post on social media Facebook, the Governor Khyber has confirmed the receiving of the resignation letter. The message says ‘Today at 2:30 pm, the handwritten resignation advice of the CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was duly received and acknowledged by Governor House,”.

After thorough scrutiny and legal formalities as per the Constitution & relevant laws, subject resignation will be processed in due course of time.

