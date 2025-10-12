BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Biden undergoing radiation therapy for prostate cancer

AFP Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:07am

WASHINGTON: Former US president Joe Biden is undergoing radiation and hormone therapy to fight prostate cancer that was revealed in May, a spokesperson said Saturday.

“As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” the spokesperson said. In May, the 82 year old ex-president’s office announced that Biden had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that spread to his bones after he experienced urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found. “Cancer touches us all.

Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places,” Biden, whose son Beau Biden died of cancer in 2015, said at the time in a post on X.

