KP governor, Mushtaq discuss Palestine issue

APP Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 07:13am

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan here on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed the country’s political situation as well as the issue of Palestine and the need for a unified stance of the Muslim Ummah.

Governor Kundi lauded Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan for his effective and vocal advocacy for the oppressed Palestinian people and his strong condemnation of Israeli aggression. He said the senator had been representing the sentiments of the Muslim world at international forums.

The Governor reaffirmed that solidarity with the people of Palestine is a unanimous stance of the entire Pakistani nation, adding that the people of Pakistan stand firmly with their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

He condemned Israel’s actions as extremely brutal and intolerable, emphasizing the urgent need for unity and cohesion among Muslim countries in the face of global challenges.

