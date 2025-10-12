BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.38%)
DCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
DGKC 245.82 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.01%)
FCCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FFL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
HUBC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
KEL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.49%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.84%)
NBP 203.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.13%)
PAEL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.4%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.02%)
PREMA 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.93%)
PTC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.4%)
SNGP 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
TREET 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.4%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.26%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-12

Pakistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan: Speakers’ moot begins today

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: Under the leadership of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the National Assembly Secretariat will host the Third Trilateral Conference of the Speakers of Pakistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan from 12 to 14 October 2025 here.

The conference aims to foster parliamentary cooperation among the three brotherly nations and will provide a platform to deliberate on ways to promote sustainable peace, regional stability, and shared prosperity.

The conference will be attended by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmus, and Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Madame Sahiba Gafarova, along with their respective parliamentary delegations.

This trilateral engagement forms part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen inter-parliamentary dialogue and institutional collaboration among the three countries.

The series began in 2021 in Baku, where the first conference laid the foundation for enhanced parliamentary cooperation.

The second conference, held in 2022 in Istanbul, reaffirmed the collective resolve to deepen institutional linkages and strategic coordination.

Building on the momentum of previous meetings, the Islamabad Conference will further consolidate parliamentary relations and develop a coordinated approach to address regional and global challenges.

Key agenda items will include discussions on the impacts of climate change, advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), enhancing disaster resilience and management, safeguarding regional integrity and sovereignty, collective responses to external threats, and promoting people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

The upcoming conference reflects Pakistan’s firm commitment to parliamentary diplomacy, aimed at advancing peace, cooperation, and inclusive development across the region. It is expected to serve as a milestone in strengthening friendship, mutual trust, and shared aspirations among the three nations for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Azerbaijan Turkiye NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan: Speakers’ moot begins today

Economic development: AI policy to be implemented effectively: PM

Aurangzeb leaves for US to participate in IMF, Wold Bank annual meetings

Govt employees: Housing rent allowance to go up by 85pc

Energy sector under transformation: SIFC officials

CCP recommends separation of T&D functions within gas utilities

New code of conduct: PPIB members barred from accepting money, gifts

MoI officials barred from holding meetings with foreign diplomats

Delegation meets CM: Special Saudi Industrial Estate with 10-year income tax exemption announced

Israel-Hamas agreement: Dar, counterparts from 3 countries take stock of situation

KP CM election tomorrow: PTI SG

Read more stories