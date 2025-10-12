Pakistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan: Speakers’ moot begins today

ISLAMABAD: Under the leadership of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the National Assembly Secretariat will host the Third Trilateral Conference of the Speakers of Pakistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan from 12 to 14 October 2025 here.

The conference aims to foster parliamentary cooperation among the three brotherly nations and will provide a platform to deliberate on ways to promote sustainable peace, regional stability, and shared prosperity.

The conference will be attended by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmus, and Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Madame Sahiba Gafarova, along with their respective parliamentary delegations.

This trilateral engagement forms part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen inter-parliamentary dialogue and institutional collaboration among the three countries.

The series began in 2021 in Baku, where the first conference laid the foundation for enhanced parliamentary cooperation.

The second conference, held in 2022 in Istanbul, reaffirmed the collective resolve to deepen institutional linkages and strategic coordination.

Building on the momentum of previous meetings, the Islamabad Conference will further consolidate parliamentary relations and develop a coordinated approach to address regional and global challenges.

Key agenda items will include discussions on the impacts of climate change, advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), enhancing disaster resilience and management, safeguarding regional integrity and sovereignty, collective responses to external threats, and promoting people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

The upcoming conference reflects Pakistan’s firm commitment to parliamentary diplomacy, aimed at advancing peace, cooperation, and inclusive development across the region. It is expected to serve as a milestone in strengthening friendship, mutual trust, and shared aspirations among the three nations for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025