LESCO detects illegal power supply units; two arrested

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in a crackdown on power thieves on Saturday, unearthed a major crushing unit being run with illegal/unauthorised power supply and arrested two accused with the help of local police.

According to details provided by LESCO headquarters, the LESCO teams headed by area XEN and SDO and along with the police on a tip off raided a house in Gulberg area where a crushing unit had been secretly and illegally established.

