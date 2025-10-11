Govt setting up AI advisory panel to boost digital transformation in Pakistan

The government has announced the formation of an expert-based artificial intelligence (AI) advisory panel to guide and oversee the implementation of AI initiatives in Pakistan, as part of its broader efforts to promote technology-driven economic growth.

The development came during a meeting held today (Saturday) on the promotion of AI.

Chairing the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that the government is working on a priority basis to promote information technology and AI, intending to harness emerging technologies to drive economic growth and innovation.

The PM said the implementation of a digital economy will be made more effective through AI, adding that responsible and secure use of artificial intelligence must remain a top priority.

During the meeting, he also stressed the importance of ensuring data protection and data sovereignty while integrating AI into national systems.

PM Shehbaz directed the formation of a steering committee to facilitate the promotion and implementation of AI initiatives, reaffirming the government’s commitment to executing the national policy on artificial intelligence effectively.

The meeting was briefed on various steps taken at the government level to advance AI development in the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Bilal Bin Saqib, relevant senior government officials and experts.