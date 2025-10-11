Punjab launches Pakistan’s first AI-powered ‘EcoBot’

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday launched Pakistan’s first ‘EcoBot’, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot designed to provide real-time environmental information and guidance to the public.

The initiative, introduced by the Punjab Environment Protection and Climate Change Department (EPCCD), marks a significant milestone in the province’s ongoing efforts toward digital transformation and climate action.

Commenting on the new initiative, Punjab Environment Protection and Climate Change Secretary Silwat Saeed said that the EcoBot represents a major leap towards public engagement and environmental transparency. “The system aims to make environmental data, especially air quality information, accessible to every citizen with just a single message. Citizens no longer need to navigate complex websites or rely on fragmented updates. EcoBot brings environmental intelligence directly to their phones, helping them stay informed and make conscious, healthy choices in their daily lives,” she added.

The Punjab Environment Department has increasingly embraced technology as a driver for public awareness and accountability. Previous innovations included the province’s Air Quality Forecasting System, developed earlier this year, and the expansion of 46 air monitoring stations across multiple districts.

“The introduction of EcoBot complements these initiatives by translating real-time environmental intelligence into public communication. It is a continuation of our journey to modernise environmental governance,” she said, adding that they want citizens not only to understand their environment but also to engage with it actively.

The EcoBot, powered by artificial intelligence, enables users to interact in simple conversational language. Through WhatsApp, citizens can scan a QR code available on the department’s official website and social media pages to initiate a conversation with the bot.

