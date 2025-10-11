BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-11

Twin cities sealed ahead of TLP rally

Fazal Sher Published 11 Oct, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Authorities on Friday completely sealed Islamabad and Rawalpindi, suspended mobile internet services, and tightened security ahead of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) planned march towards the federal capital.

The law enforcement agencies have blocked all entry and exit points of both cities through shipping containers to block potential routes of the TLP’s rally, which is reportedly aimed at staging a massive anti-Israel protest outside the US Embassy.

The Red Zone, housing key government buildings such as the Parliament House, Supreme Court, Prime Minister’s Secretariat, and the Diplomatic Enclave, has been completely sealed off. Containers have been placed at Serena Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Express Chowk, and Marriott Chowk, while only Margalla Road remains partially open for restricted access to the high security zone.

Following the directive of Ministry of Interior Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has suspended 3G and 4G services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

A directive dated October 9 and addressed to the PTA chairman stated the ministry had “accorded approval to suspend 3G/4G services in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, starting from 12am tonight till further orders.”

Several strategic locations, including the Faizabad Interchange — a site of previous TLP sit-ins — as well as Tarnol, Golra Mor, Rawat T-Cross, Chungi No 26, Kashmir Highway, Sangjani Toll Plaza, New Margalla Road Loop opposite F-10/2, 26 Number Chongi, Zero Point, Faisal Chowk, Khayban Chowk, Khanna Bridge, Tramri Chowk, Shahpur Road Turn, U-Turn on Murree Road, Bridge on Murree Road near Traffic Office, 9th Avenue, Gandum Godown, Golra Mor Haji Camp, Motorway Old Toll Plaza, and Tarnol Phattak have been blocked through containers.

The Lahore-Islamabad Motorway and major routes like GT Road, as well as, the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway, have blocked with containers. Due to road and motorway blockage, motorists especially people coming from abroad face problems after landing at Islamabad international airport as they could not move to the desired destinations.

All bus stations and public transport in the twin cities as well as Islamabad Metro service has been suspended for the time being, and electric buses in the city are no longer operational.

A post on Islamabad police’s X account, said the entry of all heavy vehicles in the federal capital would not be allowed until further orders and detailed the diversion routes for smaller vehicles around the Faizabad area.

Some educational institutions also announced closures in view of the rally and the students of those schools and collages faced problems which were not closed.

Police source said that over 7,000 security personnel, including 5,500 policemen, 1,000 Frontier Constabulary (FC) and 500 Rangers have been deployed across the capital to intercept the TLP gathering and maintain law and order. Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and vehicles equipped with anti-riot gear, including tear gas shells and rubber bullets, have also been deployed at various locations.

According to the security plan, under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City, the police monitoring teams will oversee law and order duties in the field and the surveillance of the venue with the Safe City cameras. Under the supervision of the Special Branch AIG, the bomb disposal squad will sweep the venue.

The supervisory officers will ensure that no person “goes without checking” to avert any untoward incident taking place, they said, adding that no official shall use mobile phones while on duty.

To avoid any law and order situation in Rawalpindi, the administration have imposed Section 144 till October 11. Police have arrested several workers of TLP in the twin cities.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have also issued a traffic and diversion plan to ensure flow of traffic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

US embassy Red Zone TLP

Comments

200 characters

Twin cities sealed ahead of TLP rally

Aurangzeb tells NA: FDI soars 27.2pc to USD4.027bn in FY25

Dar for timely completion of uplift projects

NA informed: Govt sets up Pakistan Crypto Council

PD’s tariff revision plan may lead to Rs100bn loss: KE

SPI inflation maintains upward trajectory

Human capital investment: USD200m KP project fairly satisfactory: World Bank

Only cops no valid route: Serve notices via emails or SMS, FTO reminds FBR

Punjab CM, Saudi team discuss trade, investment

PNSC board clears USD193.115m vessels acquisition

FBR’s S-Track portal: PSMA raises the alarm about ‘deliberate’ closure

Read more stories