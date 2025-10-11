Twin cities sealed ahead of TLP rally

ISLAMABAD: Authorities on Friday completely sealed Islamabad and Rawalpindi, suspended mobile internet services, and tightened security ahead of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) planned march towards the federal capital.

The law enforcement agencies have blocked all entry and exit points of both cities through shipping containers to block potential routes of the TLP’s rally, which is reportedly aimed at staging a massive anti-Israel protest outside the US Embassy.

The Red Zone, housing key government buildings such as the Parliament House, Supreme Court, Prime Minister’s Secretariat, and the Diplomatic Enclave, has been completely sealed off. Containers have been placed at Serena Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Express Chowk, and Marriott Chowk, while only Margalla Road remains partially open for restricted access to the high security zone.

Following the directive of Ministry of Interior Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has suspended 3G and 4G services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

A directive dated October 9 and addressed to the PTA chairman stated the ministry had “accorded approval to suspend 3G/4G services in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, starting from 12am tonight till further orders.”

Several strategic locations, including the Faizabad Interchange — a site of previous TLP sit-ins — as well as Tarnol, Golra Mor, Rawat T-Cross, Chungi No 26, Kashmir Highway, Sangjani Toll Plaza, New Margalla Road Loop opposite F-10/2, 26 Number Chongi, Zero Point, Faisal Chowk, Khayban Chowk, Khanna Bridge, Tramri Chowk, Shahpur Road Turn, U-Turn on Murree Road, Bridge on Murree Road near Traffic Office, 9th Avenue, Gandum Godown, Golra Mor Haji Camp, Motorway Old Toll Plaza, and Tarnol Phattak have been blocked through containers.

The Lahore-Islamabad Motorway and major routes like GT Road, as well as, the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway, have blocked with containers. Due to road and motorway blockage, motorists especially people coming from abroad face problems after landing at Islamabad international airport as they could not move to the desired destinations.

All bus stations and public transport in the twin cities as well as Islamabad Metro service has been suspended for the time being, and electric buses in the city are no longer operational.

A post on Islamabad police’s X account, said the entry of all heavy vehicles in the federal capital would not be allowed until further orders and detailed the diversion routes for smaller vehicles around the Faizabad area.

Some educational institutions also announced closures in view of the rally and the students of those schools and collages faced problems which were not closed.

Police source said that over 7,000 security personnel, including 5,500 policemen, 1,000 Frontier Constabulary (FC) and 500 Rangers have been deployed across the capital to intercept the TLP gathering and maintain law and order. Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and vehicles equipped with anti-riot gear, including tear gas shells and rubber bullets, have also been deployed at various locations.

According to the security plan, under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City, the police monitoring teams will oversee law and order duties in the field and the surveillance of the venue with the Safe City cameras. Under the supervision of the Special Branch AIG, the bomb disposal squad will sweep the venue.

The supervisory officers will ensure that no person “goes without checking” to avert any untoward incident taking place, they said, adding that no official shall use mobile phones while on duty.

To avoid any law and order situation in Rawalpindi, the administration have imposed Section 144 till October 11. Police have arrested several workers of TLP in the twin cities.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have also issued a traffic and diversion plan to ensure flow of traffic.

