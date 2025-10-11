ATC sends 110 TLP activists on 12-day physical remand

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday handed over 110 activists of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to police on a 12-day physical remand in a case of violent protests and attacks on police personnel.

The court directed the police to carry out investigation strictly in accordance with the law.

Nawankot police registered the FIR against the suspects for allegedly attacking police personnel, opening fire, and resorting to violence during a protest. Those remanded include Qari Umar Farooq, Basharat Ali, Qari Shabbir Ahmed Farooqi, Hafiz Ghulam Sarwar, Qari Muhammad Hussain, Qari Muharram Aslam, Qari Muhammad Khurshid, Syed Hammad Ali, Imran Hussain, Ghulam Nabi, Nazir Hussain alias Nazir Chishti, Muhammad Usama and others.

