World Egg Day marked: PPA for promoting sustainable growth of poultry sector

Zahid Baig Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 07:01am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), expressing concern that annual per capita egg consumption in Pakistan remains at only 47 eggs compared to 300 eggs per capita in developed nations, has urged all stakeholders and policymakers to collaborate in promoting the sustainable growth of the poultry sector and enhancing national egg consumption.

The PPA leadership, while addressing a press conference on the occasion of World Egg Day - observed on the second Friday of October each year — said this year’s international theme, “The Mighty Egg: Packed with Natural Nutrition,” perfectly aligns with the PPA’s mission to promote food security and improve public health across Pakistan. They expressed concern over recent World Bank nutrition survey findings, which indicate that severe stunting affects 44 percent of young children in Pakistan — an alarmingly high rate linked to inadequate protein intake.

They underscored the vital role of eggs as an affordable, accessible, and nutrient-rich source of protein — beneficial for every Pakistani, from growing children to senior citizens.

Speaking at the press conference, Abdul Basit, Chairman PPA, and Malik Muhammad Sharif, Vice Chairman PPA (Northern Region), highlighted that the world egg day is celebrated annually to recognize the egg’s importance in the human diet. The first such event was held in 1996, and since then, countries around the world have marked the occasion through diverse events celebrating the versatility and nutritional power of eggs.

Abdul Basit shared that the poultry sector remains one of the most organized and dynamic branches of Pakistan’s agro-based industries. Since its inception in 1962, the sector has been serving the nation by providing affordable, high-quality poultry products to meet the growing demand for animal protein.

He noted that poultry currently accounts for 40 percent of total meat consumption in Pakistan and provides employment and livelihood to approximately 1.5 million people. “Poultry,” he emphasized, “is the most economical source of animal protein, serving as an effective safeguard against rising protein prices. As a rapidly developing nation, addressing malnutrition and protein deficiency is critical — and the poultry industry stands ready to meet this challenge through a sustainable and economical solution: the egg.”

Adding to this, Malik Muhammad Sharif informed that Pakistan produces over 11.2 billion table eggs annually. However, per capita consumption remains at just 47 eggs per year, compared to 300 eggs per capita in developed countries. He reiterated concern over the World Bank’s nutrition survey findings linking child stunting to protein deficiency.

The Association stressed the importance of a stable fiscal and regulatory environment, including the rationalisation of input costs such as poultry feed ingredients, to keep eggs affordable for the general public. The PPA also called for greater public awareness campaigns by both government and non-governmental organizations to highlight the nutritional value of eggs and to dispel common myths surrounding their consumption.

Reaffirming its commitment to innovation, the PPA is continually adopting modern poultry management systems, including climate-controlled housing, to ensure enhanced productivity, hygiene, and quality standards that meet international benchmarks.

The Pakistan Poultry Association encourages every citizen to mark World Egg Day 2025 by embracing “The Mighty Egg” in their daily diet and celebrating its contribution to building a healthier, stronger Pakistan.

