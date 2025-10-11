BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
French diplomats meet UAF VC

October 11, 2025

FAISALABAD: Counsellor for Cooperation and Culture Action, French Embassy, Marc Piton along with Director Alliance Francaise Lahore Fabrice Disder visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, deans and directors. They discussed the areas of the collaborations including expansion of French Culture Centre at UAF, agriculture sector, academia, research, climate changes, food processing, degree programme and faculty and students exchange, scholarship and malnutrition.

Marc Piton vowed to strengthen ties especially in agriculture sector and to expand the cultural centre at UAF.

He lauded the steps being taken on the part of UAF for the internationalisation, agriculture, research and other areas. He said that the both nations ties will be further strengthened. He also talked about the areas of collaborations of French institutions with UAF.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali emphasized the importance of international linkages in enhancing academic, research and cultural exchange. He said that such partnerships help strengthen global understanding and bring valuable opportunities for students as well as for the faculty.

He said that under the French Culture Centre, more than 300 students had benefited to learn the French language. He said that enhanced ties with French institution in climate changes, agriculture sector, academia, research, climate changes, food processing, degree program and faculty and students exchange will help to get benefit from each experience and address the common challenges.

He said that the UAF under the international collaboration was running Pak Korea Nutrition Centre, Chinese Confucius Centre, Centre for Advanced Studies, D8 Centre, French Culture Centre, and Seed Centre at the campus.

Fabrice Disder said that all-out efforts were being made to bring the both nations more closer with cultural exchange programme. He said that French language course at the UAF will help to bring the people closer. He highlighted the role of Alliance Française in promoting French language and culture in Pakistan and the significance of connecting with leading educational institutions like UAF.

Dr Muhammad Atif said that university was running nine MoUs with France and five projects. He said that French Culture Centre at the UAF was established in 2013 and since then, it is playing active role in culture and language to bring both nation closer.

