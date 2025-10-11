BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
Kaspersky warns over full screen tricks

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: A new survey by a leading cybersecurity company has disclosed that the computers of 69.5 percent of employees and business owners in Pakistan are used by other colleagues, friends and relatives for sending emails and messages.

This interesting survey has been conducted in seven countries including Pakistan by Kaspersky - cybersecurity company.

According to the survey, 69.5 percent of Pakistani employees/businesses faced a situation when colleagues (39.5pc), friends or relatives (30pc) made jokes with their unlocked computer. These jokes included sending funny messages or emails on behalf of the accounts’ owner, placing a screenshot of the desktop as a desktop background, and leaving unexpected pictures, notes, or photos in the files. At the same time just 1.8 percent of the survey respondents admitted to making such jokes themselves.

Similar tricks are also used by cyberattackers. For example, a phishing website may open in a new window in full-screen mode, so that the original browser bar with the phishing URL becomes invisible. Instead, the attackers replace it with an image of the browser bar with the official link of some well-known organisation. This image may display various messages (both visual and audio), such as warnings that the computer has been blocked and a fine must be paid. If the user does not know how to exit full-screen mode in the browser, they may think their computer is really locked.

To escape such a trap, users can press F11 or Alt+F4 on Windows, or Cmd+Ctrl+F on a Mac, to exit full-screen mode and regain control, the experts suggested.

Kaspersky shares tips to help you avoid getting tricked into jokes or scams. Lock your computers and other devices when leaving them unattended, as this can prevent not only jokes, but also surprises from children, pets or passersby. Use strong passwords and do not write them down near your computer. Using a different password for each device and service is recommended. Password manager solutions can be of great help. Educate yourself on how to recognize phishing emails, by looking for such signs as the sender’s address, executable files, or files with macros in attachments. These messages also often create a sense of unclarity, urgency or unexpected calls to action.

Due to AI developments, both friendly tricks and cyberattacks can come in the form of fake images or videos. Be attentive to details (such as unnatural body parts and their position, strange looking numbers or misspelled words) and think critically into call to actions. For added caution, verify questionable media by cross-checking with trusted sources or using reverse image search tools like Google Images.

