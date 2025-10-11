BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
Customs seize 132,564 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel

Published 11 Oct, 2025

KARACHI: In what authorities are calling the largest single-operation recovery of Iranian diesel to date, the Marine Enforcement Unit of the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Karachi has intercepted three wooden launches carrying 132,564 litres of smuggled Iranian High-Speed Diesel (HSD) worth over Rs 78 million.

According to the details, the operation was conducted during the night between October 9 and 10, 2025, in the deep waters off the Somiani and Phor/ Sapat coastal areas, following credible intelligence about smuggling activity along the maritime route.

Acting on the intelligence information, a Marine Enforcement Team intercepted three vessels one by one and safely escorted them to the ASO office at Karachi Port without any casualties.

The seized diesel is valued at Rs. 33.14 million, while the three wooden launches are worth an estimated Rs. 45 million, bringing the total value of the haul to Rs. 78.14 million. Officials confirmed this marks the largest single-operation recovery of petroleum, oil, and lubricant (POL) products by the Marine Unit in its operational history.

