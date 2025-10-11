Markets Print 2025-10-11
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 10, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 10, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 163,098.19
High: 165,262.86
Low: 162,411.26
Net Change: 1,432.62
Volume (000): 607,604
Value (000): 34,842,289
Makt Cap (000) 4,863,614,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,012.98
NET CH (-) 299.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,037.91
NET CH (-) 5.25
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 49,093.12
NET CH (-) 403.73
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 28,040.49
NET CH (+) 80.12
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,167.06
NET CH (-) 163.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,874.35
NET CH (-) 58.21
------------------------------------
As on: 10- October -2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments