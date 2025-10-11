KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 10, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 163,098.19 High: 165,262.86 Low: 162,411.26 Net Change: 1,432.62 Volume (000): 607,604 Value (000): 34,842,289 Makt Cap (000) 4,863,614,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,012.98 NET CH (-) 299.69 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,037.91 NET CH (-) 5.25 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 49,093.12 NET CH (-) 403.73 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 28,040.49 NET CH (+) 80.12 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,167.06 NET CH (-) 163.41 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,874.35 NET CH (-) 58.21 ------------------------------------ As on: 10- October -2025 ====================================

