Amazon prepares to roll out satellite broadband service

ISLAMABAD: In a significant boost to Pakistan’s digital transformation ambitions, global tech giant Amazon is preparing to roll out its satellite broadband service – Project Kuiper – in Pakistan by the end of 2026.

The announcement follows a high-level meeting in Islamabad between Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and an Amazon delegation, signalling a growing interest among international players in Pakistan’s evolving digital landscape.

Project Kuiper, Amazon’s ambitious Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, aims to deploy a constellation of 3,236 satellites to deliver affordable, high-speed broadband – reaching speeds of up to 400 Mbps – to underserved and remote areas worldwide.

Red tape slows global satellite internet rollout in Pakistan

Amazon intends to build ground infrastructure in Pakistan, including gateways and Points of Presence (PoPs), to support stable and locally integrated connectivity. The move is expected to significantly expand internet access in areas where traditional networks have long struggled to reach.

Welcoming the initiative, Minister Shaza Fatima said Amazon’s entry marked a pivotal step toward realising the government’s “Digital Nation Pakistan” vision.

“This initiative is not just about faster internet – it’s about opportunity,” she said. “With Project Kuiper, we are taking a concrete step toward digital inclusion so that every citizen, no matter where they live, can connect, learn, and grow.”

The Ministry of IT and Telecom said the collaboration is expected to open new avenues for innovation, e-commerce, and job creation in Pakistan’s tech sector. It added that the project would enhance Pakistan’s standing within the global digital ecosystem.

Project Kuiper becomes the third major international LEO satellite operator to formally initiate engagement with Pakistan, following earlier expressions of interest by SpaceX’s Starlink and OneWeb. Starlink has completed initial technical submissions, while OneWeb has entered early discussions on gateway testing and commercial collaboration.

The expansion of satellite broadband services is being governed by the Pakistan Satellite Services Regulatory Policy (PASRP) and the Standard Space Services and Satellite Technologies (SSST) framework. These regulations require foreign operators to obtain clearances including landing rights, spectrum allocation, and security vetting from relevant authorities such as SUPARCO, the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Ministry of Interior.

Officials said the licensing process aims to ensure national security compliance while encouraging foreign investment in Pakistan’s space and telecom sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025