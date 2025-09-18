Red tape slows global satellite internet rollout in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The entry of global satellite-based internet providers into Pakistan has been slowed by a complex web of regulatory approvals, with multiple government agencies yet to finalize their respective procedures.

This delay has left several international companies, including Starlink, waiting to launch operations, while the country’s plans for expanding high-speed connectivity is still put on hold.

One of the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB) members told Business Recorder on Wednesday that five major firms — including Starlink and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology Limited (SSST) — have expressed interest in the Pakistani market.

Other global players such as OneWeb (Eutelsat Group), Amazon’s Project Kuiper, and Canada’s Telesat have also indicated plans to enter.

However, PSARB has yet to complete the registration framework for low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet services, which is the first step in the process.

The official said the draft regulatory framework is currently under stakeholder consultation and will need more time to finalize. Ministry of IT and Telecom officials, meanwhile, stressed that the overall process also involves security clearances and inter-agency reviews, making it more than just a licensing issue.

Industry experts note that additional hurdles include the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s role in issuing telecom licenses, as well as the need for timely import permissions for satellite devices, without which companies cannot begin operations. Officials also highlight the absence of a clear security oversight mechanism, which is essential to prevent potential misuse or breaches.

Earlier, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima said services were expected to begin by November or December, but she did not comment on the recent delays. A senior executive from one of the interested companies said the PSARB registration is only the first step, adding that licensing, security approvals, infrastructure development, and import procedures all need to align before services can reach consumers.

