ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: In a significant political development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday declared all members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in national and provincial assemblies as independent lawmakers, in line with a Supreme Court verdict issued on August 25.

The ECP, In a formal notification, stated that following the apex court’s ruling, PTI-backed lawmakers no longer hold official affiliation with either PTI or SIC.

Consequently, their status in parliamentary records will be reflected as independent, removing both parties’ formal representation from the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.

Supreme Court declares PTI not eligible for reserved seats

This sweeping reclassification has far-reaching implications for the country’s political landscape, particularly in KP, where Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur – backed by PTI – tendered his resignation on Wednesday.

His decision followed instructions from PTI founder Imran Khan, amid growing uncertainty surrounding the party’s parliamentary influence. With the election for a new chief minister anticipated in the coming days, the reconstitution of party positions is expected to dramatically reshape provincial power dynamics.

Independent lawmakers, now unbound by party discipline or leadership directives, are free to align as they choose – a development that could trigger fresh alliances or fragmentation within the assembly.

The ECP clarified that this decision follows the Supreme Court’s interpretation of electoral laws, under which no formal party allegiance of affected lawmakers will be recognised in legislative documentation.

Separately, the commission announced a by-election for NA-1 Chitral Upper-cum-Chitral Lower after the disqualification of sitting MNA Abdul Latif under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution.

The seat was declared vacant after the Peshawar High Court, in a ruling dated October 1, vacated interim relief previously granted to Latif.

The disqualified MNA subsequently surrendered before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, where he had been convicted In several cases related to the May 9 incidents.

Invoking Articles 224(4) and 254 of the Constitution, the ECP scheduled polling for November 23 (Sunday). An official notification issued by ECP outlines the complete election schedule, beginning with the issuance of a public notice on October 13.

The by-election schedule for NA-1 Chitral Upper-cum-Chitral Lower will begin on October 13 with the public notice issued by the Returning Officer.

Candidates will file their nomination papers from October 15 to 17, followed by the publication of the list of nominated candidates on October 18.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 22, and the deadline to file appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nominations is October 27.

The appellate tribunal will decide on the appeals by November 3, after which the revised list of candidates will be published on November 4.

Candidates can withdraw their candidatures until November 5, when the final list will be published. The allotment of election symbols will occur on November 6, with polling day scheduled for November 23.

