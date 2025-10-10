BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,157 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.63%)
BR30 54,307 Decreased By -630.7 (-1.15%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-10

Gandapur’s resignation: KP governor’s office awaits letter

NNI Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 08:23am

PESHAWAR: More than 15 hours after Ali Amin Gandapur announced his resignation as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, the Governor House has said it has yet to receive any formal letter, sparking confusion over its whereabouts.

According to Governor House sources, officials have no record of Gandapur’s resignation being received.

“The Chief Minister’s Secretariat can clarify to whom the resignation was sent. Once the Governor’s House receives it, legal proceedings will be initiated in accordance with the Constitution,” the sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandapur announced his resignation in a video message, saying he was stepping down at the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan.

“The position of chief minister was a trust given to me by the PTI founder. At his direction, I am returning this trust and resigning from office,” Gandapur said.

He added that PTI founder’s nominated chief minister Suhail Afridi would have his full support and that the party would continue to move forward under Imran Khan’s leadership.

Party sources said Imran Khan had instructed Gandapur to step down and hand over the role to Suhail Afridi during the Toshakhana case hearing at Adiala Jail.

Ali Amin Gandapur KP CM KP Governor Ali Amin Gandapur resignation

Comments

200 characters

Gandapur’s resignation: KP governor’s office awaits letter

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

BAA to again become non-functional

Oil little changed amid fading risk premium after Gaza deal

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Cabinet approves Strategic Defence Agreement with KSA

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

No manual tax return forms: FBR faces criticism for its persistent failure

Read more stories