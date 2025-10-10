Gandapur’s resignation: KP governor’s office awaits letter

PESHAWAR: More than 15 hours after Ali Amin Gandapur announced his resignation as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, the Governor House has said it has yet to receive any formal letter, sparking confusion over its whereabouts.

According to Governor House sources, officials have no record of Gandapur’s resignation being received.

“The Chief Minister’s Secretariat can clarify to whom the resignation was sent. Once the Governor’s House receives it, legal proceedings will be initiated in accordance with the Constitution,” the sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandapur announced his resignation in a video message, saying he was stepping down at the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan.

“The position of chief minister was a trust given to me by the PTI founder. At his direction, I am returning this trust and resigning from office,” Gandapur said.

He added that PTI founder’s nominated chief minister Suhail Afridi would have his full support and that the party would continue to move forward under Imran Khan’s leadership.

Party sources said Imran Khan had instructed Gandapur to step down and hand over the role to Suhail Afridi during the Toshakhana case hearing at Adiala Jail.