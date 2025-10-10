NA pays rich tributes to armed forces

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers in National Assembly on Thursday paid rich tributes to the country’s armed forces for their sacrifices in defending the nation and combating terrorism, declaring that the entire country stood united with its defenders in the face of rising militancy and cross-border threats.

The House suspended its regular proceedings to unanimously adopt a motion recognising the courage and commitment of Pakistan’s security forces in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.

Speaking on the floor, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif delivered a strongly worded speech, warning that Pakistan’s patience had “reached its limit” and that “those who shelter terrorists will have to answer.”

Proposing that a high-level delegation be dispatched to Afghanistan next week, the minister called on both federal and provincial governments to demonstrate unity and fully back the armed forces. He said Islamabad must convey to Kabul that terrorism emanating from Afghan soil had become “intolerable.”

Recalling his official visit to Kabul three years ago, the minister claimed that Afghan officials had at the time demanded Rs10 billion to relocate militants from border areas. The offer, he added, was rejected by Pakistan as no guarantees were provided that the militants would not return.

He added that despite numerous diplomatic efforts – including multilateral discussions – no substantial progress had been achieved.

Asif also expressed grief over the recent martyrdom of two officers and nine soldiers, emphasising that national solidarity was essential to decisively counter terrorism. “Be it federal or provincial, everyone must stand with our forces,” he said. “Unity is indispensable to eliminate terrorism.”

He reiterated that militant sanctuaries – whether on Pakistani or Afghan soil – would not be tolerated and warned that those offering safe haven to terrorists would be held accountable. “The patience of the state and armed forces has run out,” he said. “No further concessions will be given.”

Former Prime Minister and senior PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf, in his remarks, accused India of being “100 percent behind” the terrorism Pakistan has been confronting. He claimed that recent efforts to malign Pakistan over incidents inside India had resulted in targeted attacks on unarmed civilians.

Ashraf recalled Pakistan’s decades-long struggle against terrorism, during which both security personnel and civilians had laid down their lives.

He lauded the armed forces for their professionalism, stating, “Despite our political differences, the nation is united on matters of national security.”

PTI MNA Malik Amir Dogar voiced full support for the military, particularly praising the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its “befitting response to Indian aggression.” He paid tribute to all personnel martyred in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Dogar also urged the government to brief Parliament on any agreements reached with Saudi Arabia, and to clarify Pakistan’s position on peace efforts between Israel and Hamas.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, vowing to continue the operation “until the last terrorist is eliminated.”

Addressing the House, he expressed complete solidarity with the armed forces and noted that both Parliament and the federal cabinet had unanimously honoured the sacrifices of the military.

Dr Chaudhry praised the “eternal courage” of the families of martyrs and said the nation remained indebted to their resilience. “We stand united with our armed forces,” he said, calling on every institution and citizen to fulfil their role in the national effort against terrorism.

