BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-10

No one will be allowed to create instability: Tarar

Nuzhat Nazar Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday reiterated the government’s firm commitment to ensuring internal security, stating that no one would be allowed to disrupt peace or create instability in the country.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information and KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali, the minister emphasized that Pakistan’s security policy is formulated in Islamabad and would remain under the state’s control.

The press conference came in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which several soldiers were martyred.

Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had attended the funeral prayers of the fallen soldiers, paying tribute to their bravery.

“The entire nation salutes the martyrs,” he said. “As long as such brave sons of the soil stand guard, no force on earth can harm Pakistan.”

He lauded the sacrifices of the armed forces in the fight against terrorism, adding that their contributions would be “written in golden words” in the nation’s history.

Turning to political matters, Tarar accused the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of undermining counterterrorism efforts, alleging that the National Action Plan had been derailed during its tenure. According to the minister, this allowed terrorist elements to regain a foothold in parts of the country.

He further claimed that “certain elements” within PTI had facilitated the return of militants to Pakistan, undoing gains made through military operations such as Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Without naming him directly, the minister accused the PTI founder of having “sympathized with militants” and promoting a narrative that weakened national cohesion.

He also alleged that former KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was removed from office for not cooperating with facilitators of terrorism, while Sohail Afridi, said to be the next nominee for CM, had a “soft corner” for extremist groups.

“These internal dynamics have turned PTI into a source of instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Tarar said.

The minister also commented on a recent court ruling in London involving a PTI supporter, stating that the decision had vindicated Pakistan’s stance and “restored the country’s dignity at the international level.”

PTI has not yet responded to the allegations made by the information minister.

Speaking at the same briefing, Ikhtiar Wali said that frequent changes in the KP leadership reflected political instability, which in turn had emboldened extremist elements.

He cited the Kohistan corruption case as further evidence of alleged mismanagement under the PTI-led provincial government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Attaullah Tarar Ikhtiar Wali Pakistan’s security policy

Comments

200 characters

No one will be allowed to create instability: Tarar

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

BAA to again become non-functional

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

July-Sept remittances surge 8.4pc to USD9.53bn YoY

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

Nepra queries PD: Load-shedding or KE plants shutdown in summer?

No manual tax return forms: FBR faces criticism for its persistent failure

Read more stories