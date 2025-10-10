No one will be allowed to create instability: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday reiterated the government’s firm commitment to ensuring internal security, stating that no one would be allowed to disrupt peace or create instability in the country.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information and KP Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali, the minister emphasized that Pakistan’s security policy is formulated in Islamabad and would remain under the state’s control.

The press conference came in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which several soldiers were martyred.

Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had attended the funeral prayers of the fallen soldiers, paying tribute to their bravery.

“The entire nation salutes the martyrs,” he said. “As long as such brave sons of the soil stand guard, no force on earth can harm Pakistan.”

He lauded the sacrifices of the armed forces in the fight against terrorism, adding that their contributions would be “written in golden words” in the nation’s history.

Turning to political matters, Tarar accused the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of undermining counterterrorism efforts, alleging that the National Action Plan had been derailed during its tenure. According to the minister, this allowed terrorist elements to regain a foothold in parts of the country.

He further claimed that “certain elements” within PTI had facilitated the return of militants to Pakistan, undoing gains made through military operations such as Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Without naming him directly, the minister accused the PTI founder of having “sympathized with militants” and promoting a narrative that weakened national cohesion.

He also alleged that former KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was removed from office for not cooperating with facilitators of terrorism, while Sohail Afridi, said to be the next nominee for CM, had a “soft corner” for extremist groups.

“These internal dynamics have turned PTI into a source of instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Tarar said.

The minister also commented on a recent court ruling in London involving a PTI supporter, stating that the decision had vindicated Pakistan’s stance and “restored the country’s dignity at the international level.”

PTI has not yet responded to the allegations made by the information minister.

Speaking at the same briefing, Ikhtiar Wali said that frequent changes in the KP leadership reflected political instability, which in turn had emboldened extremist elements.

He cited the Kohistan corruption case as further evidence of alleged mismanagement under the PTI-led provincial government.

