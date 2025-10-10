BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-10

Punjab launches IT internship programme for graduates

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Thursday launched the Chief Minister’s IT Internship Programme (CMITIP) to bridge the gap between academia and industry, while creating career opportunities for young IT graduates.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf at Arfa inaugurated the programme in the presence of PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director Skills Development Ahmed Islam, and representatives from Industry and academia.

The CMITIP will offer 2,000 paid internships to IT graduates across Punjab, over two years, enabling them to gain hands-on experience in the private sector. The five-month-long internship, spread across four batches, includes a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 for each intern, while the on-boarded companies will also receive Rs 12,500 per candidate as administrative support to mentor and train interns.

While addressing the launching ceremony, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said “the Chief Minister’s IT Internship Programme is a major step toward preparing our youth for the global digital economy. With Punjab producing nearly 45,000 IT graduates every year, this initiative ensures they don’t just hold degrees, they gain the skills, exposure, and confidence to thrive in the tech industry,” he added.

“With 64 percent of Pakistan’s IT companies based in Punjab and national IT exports crossing USD 3.8 billion in FY 2024-25, the CMITIP represents a strategic push to strengthen the province’s contribution to the digital economy and meet the national target of USD 10–18 billion IT exports by 2028,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PITB IT internship programme Faisal Yousaf at Arfa

Comments

200 characters

Punjab launches IT internship programme for graduates

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

BAA to again become non-functional

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Amazon prepares to roll out satellite broadband service

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

July-Sept remittances surge 8.4pc to USD9.53bn YoY

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

Nepra queries PD: Load-shedding or KE plants shutdown in summer?

Read more stories