Punjab launches IT internship programme for graduates

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Thursday launched the Chief Minister’s IT Internship Programme (CMITIP) to bridge the gap between academia and industry, while creating career opportunities for young IT graduates.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf at Arfa inaugurated the programme in the presence of PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director Skills Development Ahmed Islam, and representatives from Industry and academia.

The CMITIP will offer 2,000 paid internships to IT graduates across Punjab, over two years, enabling them to gain hands-on experience in the private sector. The five-month-long internship, spread across four batches, includes a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 for each intern, while the on-boarded companies will also receive Rs 12,500 per candidate as administrative support to mentor and train interns.

While addressing the launching ceremony, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said “the Chief Minister’s IT Internship Programme is a major step toward preparing our youth for the global digital economy. With Punjab producing nearly 45,000 IT graduates every year, this initiative ensures they don’t just hold degrees, they gain the skills, exposure, and confidence to thrive in the tech industry,” he added.

“With 64 percent of Pakistan’s IT companies based in Punjab and national IT exports crossing USD 3.8 billion in FY 2024-25, the CMITIP represents a strategic push to strengthen the province’s contribution to the digital economy and meet the national target of USD 10–18 billion IT exports by 2028,” he added.

