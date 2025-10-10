BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
CM takes notice of crop residue burning, air pollution

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the increasing incidents of crop residue burning and air pollution across the province and has issued immediate directives for action.

The chief minister made it clear that those violating environmental laws will face strict legal action and that no leniency will be shown to those responsible.

Under her instructions, a province-wide crackdown has begun against violators of environmental laws, with arrests and heavy fines being imposed. Strict operations are ongoing against individuals involved in burning crop residues, releasing smoke into the air, and contributing to smog formation.

Acting on the Punjab government’s directives, the Environment Protection Department and Agriculture Department, in collaboration with police officials, conducted an operation in Depalpur, arresting an individual named Muhammad Yaseen for burning rice crop residues. A case has been registered against him at Police Station City Depalpur. Upon receiving the report, government and police teams reached the site and successfully extinguished the fire spread over five acres of land.

The actions against smoke and pollution-causing incidents are being carried out under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997, the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention) Law 2023, and Sections 188 and 278 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The Punjab government has made it clear that anyone found burning crop residues or causing pollution will be arrested immediately. Citizens have been urged to report any environmental violations or pollution-related activities to the helpline 1373 for swift action.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb stated that no leniency will be given to those endangering public health by spreading smog. She emphasized that the Punjab government is taking all possible measures to protect the environment and public health and that strict action will continue against all violators of the law.

