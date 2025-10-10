Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival begins

ISLAMABAD: The three-day ‘Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival’ began at Lok Virsa on Thursday to promote the province’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential.

Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism and Culture, Zareen Magsi, said the event, organised by the Balochistan Department of Tourism and Culture, aims to highlight the positive image of the province.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti will inaugurate the festival, with Governor Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhail as guest of honour at the closing ceremony.

The festival includes panel discussions, a photo exhibition, handicraft displays, and regional music and folk dance performances. Similar events are planned for Balochistan’s coastal areas, Quetta, and Karachi.

Magsi described Balochistan as Pakistan’s largest province with diverse attractions such as the Hinglaj Mata Temple, Mulla Chotok springs, and Gwadar’s coastline.

Addressing security concerns, he said unrest is limited to certain areas and the overall situation is improving, citing the annual Hindu pilgrimage to Hinglaj as an example of peace.

The festival is open to the public and aims to showcase Balochistan’s tourism and cultural potential nationwide.

