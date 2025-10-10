BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-10

Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival begins

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The three-day ‘Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival’ began at Lok Virsa on Thursday to promote the province’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential.

Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism and Culture, Zareen Magsi, said the event, organised by the Balochistan Department of Tourism and Culture, aims to highlight the positive image of the province.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti will inaugurate the festival, with Governor Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhail as guest of honour at the closing ceremony.

The festival includes panel discussions, a photo exhibition, handicraft displays, and regional music and folk dance performances. Similar events are planned for Balochistan’s coastal areas, Quetta, and Karachi.

Magsi described Balochistan as Pakistan’s largest province with diverse attractions such as the Hinglaj Mata Temple, Mulla Chotok springs, and Gwadar’s coastline.

Addressing security concerns, he said unrest is limited to certain areas and the overall situation is improving, citing the annual Hindu pilgrimage to Hinglaj as an example of peace.

The festival is open to the public and aims to showcase Balochistan’s tourism and cultural potential nationwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival Zareen Magsi Balochistan Department of Tourism and Culture

Comments

200 characters

Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival begins

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

BAA to again become non-functional

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

July-Sept remittances surge 8.4pc to USD9.53bn YoY

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

Nepra queries PD: Load-shedding or KE plants shutdown in summer?

No manual tax return forms: FBR faces criticism for its persistent failure

Read more stories