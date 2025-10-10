KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 09, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 164,530.81 High: 166,729.97 Low: 164,306.77 Net Change: 735.94 Volume (000): 698,865 Value (000): 37,078,795 Makt Cap (000) 4,906,578,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,312.67 NET CH (-) 192.45 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,043.16 NET CH (+) 28.02 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 49,496.85 NET CH (-) 560 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,960.37 NET CH (-) 331.28 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,330.47 NET CH (-) 14.86 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,932.56 NET CH (+) 0.69 ==================================== As on: 09-October-2025 ====================================

