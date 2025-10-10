Markets Print 2025-10-10
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 09, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 164,530.81
High: 166,729.97
Low: 164,306.77
Net Change: 735.94
Volume (000): 698,865
Value (000): 37,078,795
Makt Cap (000) 4,906,578,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,312.67
NET CH (-) 192.45
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,043.16
NET CH (+) 28.02
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 49,496.85
NET CH (-) 560
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,960.37
NET CH (-) 331.28
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,330.47
NET CH (-) 14.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,932.56
NET CH (+) 0.69
====================================
As on: 09-October-2025
====================================
